Dolphins Get Their Third Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with veteran Nick W

Alain Poupart

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell (22) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell (22) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Getting good production from a wide receiver not named Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle was a major problem for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, so they made sure to address the position in free agency.

And in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, they not only got a wide receiver with good production and good years ahead of him, they landed somebody who will bring much-needed size to the position.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with the 6-2, 211-pound wide receiver formely of the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports, with the deal believed to be for two years and $6.5 million.

THE BOOK ON WESTBROOK-IKHINE

Westbrook-Ikhine was a solid complementary receiver for the Tennessee Titans the past four seasons when he averaged 31 catches.

He had his best season in 2024 when he caught 32 passes for 497 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. One of those was a 98-yard against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

When the Titans upset the Dolphins in a Monday night late in the 2023 season, Westbrook-Ikhine had a two-point conversion on a reception for QB Will Levis that brought Tennessee to within 27-21, setting the stage for their 28-27 victory after a subsequent game-winning touchdown.

WHERE HE FITS ON OFFENSE

While Malik Washington impressed as a rookie sixth-round pick in 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine figures to become the third wide receiver option for the Dolphins next season.

The hope was that Odell Beckham Jr. would fill that role last year after he was signed in May, but his season debut got delayed because of a lingering knee issue and he never made an impact before he asked for and was granted his release — with no other team picking him up after he became a free agent again.

The other Dolphins wide receivers currently under contract for 2025 are Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black and 2024 seventh-round pick Tahj Washington, who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Among Braxton Berrios will leave as an unrestricted free agent for the Houston Texans, and River Cracraft, Dee Eskridge, Anthony Schwartz and Grant DuBose all will hit the market Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

DOLPHINS FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Agreed to terms
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)

Re-signed
DT Matt Dickerson
S Elijah Campbell
OLB Quinton Bell

Lost to another team
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
G Robert Jones (Dallas)
S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)

