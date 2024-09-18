All Dolphins

Dolphins Good Luck Charm Returns Sunday

The Miami Dolphins game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast on CBS. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call.

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) looks for a passing option against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' good luck charm will return on the microphone when the Dolphins take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan will be the play-by-play announcer for Miami's game at Seattle. He will be joined in the booth by former Dolphins quarterback Trent Green, who will provide the color commentary.

The Dolphins are a perfect 8-0 since Harlan has been on the call in 2022. This includes a come-from-behind 20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Harlan has become such a popular figure in South Florida that one user on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) has named his profile "The Kevin Harlan Effect." Harlan is most well known for his catchphrase, "He's got Hill," when the receiver scores on a long touchdown pass reception.

WHERE THE DOLPHINS-SEAHAWKS GAME WILL BE SHOWN

The game will be televised throughout the state of Florida, with the exception of areas surrounding Tallahassee. It will also be available in the Pacific Northwest.

One place the game will not be televised is Hawaii. Because quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not playing, Hawaiians will not get the late game featuring the Dolphins. Instead, they will get the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in the early afternoon window.

Had Tagovailoa been playing, the game would have been televised on the island as Hawaii always gets Dolphins games Tagovailoa is playing in.

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after he suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa must sit out at least four games before he is activated from injured reserve. He must also complete the NFL's concussion protocol in a satisfactory manner.

Skylar Thompson, who won the backup quarterback job in preseason, will get the start for Miami on Sunday.

