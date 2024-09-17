Dolphins Make Move with Tua
The Miami Dolphins have made their decision, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going on injured reserve.
Tagovailoa, of course, is dealing with a concussion sustained in the 31-10 Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills, his third diagnosed concussion in the past two years.
The move, which the Dolphins made official late Tuesday afternoon, will force Tagovailoa to sit out a minimum of four games, meaning he will miss the Dolphins matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, that last game coming in Week 7 after the Dolphins have their bye.
The move with Tagovailoa creates the roster opening necessary to officially sign quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
TUA'S IR HISTORY
This will be the second time that Tagovailoa goes on injured reserve in his NFL career, though the first time wasn't related to one of his previous concussions.
Tagovailoa was placed on IR on Sept. 25, 2021 because of fractured ribs he sustained in Week 2 of that season — ironically enough against the Buffalo Bills, the result of a big hit by defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Because of the IR rules at the time, Tagovailoa missed only three games then before returning to the lineup and starting against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game in London.
Tagovailoa missed two games because of the concussion he sustained at Cincinnati in the 2022 Thursday night game, then missed the final two games of that regular season plus the playoff game at Buffalo after sustaining another concussion in the Christmas Day loss against the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa's condition Monday afternoon, though he said at the time no decision had been made regarding IR.
"He's downstairs today, smiling with his teammates," McDaniel said from the Baptist Health Training Complex. "He's working with trainers and medical staff diligently. As far as I'm concerned, you're in the protocol and I think he's doing well today and we take it day by day.
"He was feeling good, but what does that mean in terms of a medical diagnosis? I don't base my judgments on my interactions with him, necessarily, as much as it is hearing the end result of the medical examination and where he's at. So it was a it was good to see him. And I know his teammates were pumped to see him."
McDANIEL NOT ABOUT TO SPEAK FOR TUA
McDaniel also declined to address the NFL Network report from Sunday morning that indicated that Tua has no plans to retire, reiterating his stance that it's not his place to discuss such things.
"I think as far as to his career is concerned, I think it's of utmost priority of mine, for Tua to speak on his career," McDaniel said. "I think reports are reports. As far as I'm concerned, I'm just worried about the human being and where that's at day to day. And 'll let Tua be the champion of his own career, and speak on that."