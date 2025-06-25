Dolphins Have Plenty of Connections at TE Event
The tight end position will be critical for the Miami Dolphins' offense in 2025 as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel attempt to return to 2023 production.
Though it is ostensibly the National Football League's summer break, Dolphins tight ends Jalin Conyers and Pharaoh Brown are putting in work this week at the fifth annual Tight End University.
Per TEU's website, "Founded in 2021 by NFL Tight Ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program. Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.
"Beyond supporting our athletes, TEU is also driven to give back to the community through a variety of charitable initiatives. Thanks to the help of our sponsors, we are able to help raise money for various organizations and at the conclusion of the event donate all proceeds to charities selected by our hosts."
Conyers, a rookie, is attending for the first time. Conyers was signed out of Texas Tech as an undrafted free agent. In one season for the Red Raiders, he started in three contests (appearing in 13) and caught 30 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns. He transferred to Texas Tech from Arizona State, where he played for three seasons.
TEU will be a good opportunity for the rookie to learn from some of the league's best.
Brown, primarily an in-line blocking tight end, is looking to earn a role on his fifth team in seven seasons (Oakland, Cleveland, Houston, New England, and Seattle).
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith was complimentary of Brown's blocking skills back in May, telling reporters, "He’s really maximized and made a name for himself with his blocking."
Former Dolphins tight ends Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki also were scheduled to attend as well as rookie Mason Taylor, son of former Dolphins star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Smythe was signed by the Chicago Bears in March after the Dolphins released him before free agency. The move saved the Dolphins $2.2 million in cap space.
Notable Name Left Out
Tight end Jonnu Smith did not attend the event. The soon-to-be 31-year-old is currently at odds with the Dolphins, as he would like to get a new contract after signing a two-year deal as a free agent last offseason.
Smith was the Dolphins' lone Pro Bowl selection in 2024 after setting franchise records for receptions (88), yards (884), and touchdowns (8) by a tight end. He's scheduled to make $4 million in 2025, ranking him 32nd among NFL tight ends.
The Dolphins reportedly have had trade discussions regarding Smith with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but nothing has materialized so far.