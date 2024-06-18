Dolphins Have Training Camp Reporting Dates
The Miami Dolphins now have their training camp reporting dates.
The NFL announced Tuesday the reporting dates for rookies and veterans for all 32 teams, and the Dolphins dates will be July 16 (rookies) and July 23 (veterans).
The Dolphins' full training camp schedule will be announced soon, but we can tell you the team had 10 practices open to the public last summer.
We already know the Dolphins will be conducting four joint practices this summer — with/against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 6-7 at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, with/against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15 in Miami, and with/against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 21 in Tampa.
For those wondering why two joint practices against Atlanta but only one against Washington and Tampa Bay, that's a result of the Collective Bargaining Agreement limiting each team to a total of four joint practices every summer.
The Dolphins' preseason schedule begins Aug. 9 against Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium, followed by an Aug. 17 against Washington also at Hard Rock Stadium, and the preseason finale against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23.
The roster moves down to the 53-player limit will take place Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The Dolphins open the 2024 regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8.