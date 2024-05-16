All Dolphins

Dolphins in Line for PFWA Awards

Tua Tagovailoa is among those connected with the organization named as a finalist

Alain Poupart

Tua Tagovailoa is among Miami Dolphins finalists for 2024 off-the-field awards presented by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Tagovailoa is one of three finalists for the George Halas Award given to the player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Also named as a finalist for the Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL was former Dolphins offensive line Larry Beightol.

Former Dolphins first-round pick Troy Vincent, in his capacity as NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations was named a finalist for the Horrigan Award given to a league, club or other official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job.

Finally, the Dolphins media relations staff is among the five finalists for the Pete Rozelle given to the NFL club public relations that "consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media."

TUA'S NOMINATION FOR HALAS AWARD

The other finalists for the Halas Award besides Tua are veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for his midseason return last season and Houston Texans wide receiver Jon Metchie III for his comeback after being diagnosed in 2022 with a form of leukemia.

Tagovailoa was recognized for his Pro Bowl season of 2023 when he led the NFL in passing yards that followed him being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol twice and limited to 13 games in 2022 before briefly considering retirement in the offseason.

The Dolphins have twice won the Pete Rozelle Award, most recently in 1999. This is their 11th time as a finalist.

