Dolphins Issue Statement on Tyreek Hill Incident
The Miami Dolphins released a statement Monday night accusing Miami-Dade Police Department officers of using "unnecessary force and hostility" toward wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Calais Campbell and tight end Jonnu Smith.
Hill was briefly detained after he was pulled over outside of Hard Rock Stadium Sunday morning prior to the season-opening game against Jacksonville. The officers cited him for a routine traffic infraction, but Hill ended up outside of his vehicle, on the ground, and in handcuffs.
Campbell and Smith came over when they saw what was happening and tried to diffuse the situation. Campbell was then placed in handcuffs.
As a result of the incident, Hill was given two traffic citations. One officer was placed on administrative leave. An internal investigation is pending by the department.
DOLPHINS "SADDENED"
The release stated the Dolphins found the situation both "maddening and disheartening."
“We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday’s game. It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ is a question that will carry with resounding impact.
"We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens. However, as is on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power. While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior.
"We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community. We have always believed that the game of football holds a unique power to bring people together, and we remain hopeful that through the collective work of the players, organization and our community partners, we can create lasting change.”
The officers maintain Hill was not under arrest, but he was in handcuffs and his movement was restrained. He also was face first on the hot asphalt.
The body cam footage was released by the MDPD on Monday evening and it shows an unidentified police officer pulling Hill out of his car by his head and his arm. He then forced Hill to the ground.
Miami-Dade Police DepartmentDirector Stephanie Daniels told the Associated Press the tape of the six officers involved in the altercation normally would not be disclosed while an investigation is pending, but said she wanted to maintain the department's "commitment to transparency and maintaining public trust."
Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, took the side of the officers on duty and said in a statement Monday that Hill “was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger."