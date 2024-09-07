Dolphins-Jaguars Week 1 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look for their fourth consecutive seaon-opening victory when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:
CBS Sports
Analysis: "This will be a high-scoring game. Both teams should be really good on offense, while the defenses might take time. Miami is fast, which will cause problems for the Jacksonville secondary. But the Jaguars will also score against a Miami pass rush that is missing some key players. The Jaguars will win it late with a field goal. "
Prediction: Jaguars 34, Dolphins 31
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Jaguars
Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins
John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins
Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jaguars 24
Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 22
Nate Davis Prediction: Jaguars 30, Dolphins 27
Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jaguars 24
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jaguars 24
Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jaguars 22
The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Jaguars had some real offensive dysfunction last season, as Trevor Lawrence and the passing game let down with injuries and failed adjustments. The Dolphins had limited issues because of dynamic, big-play production from their running backs and wide receivers.Tua Tagovailoa and Lawrence both got lucrative contract extensions as 2020 first-rounders, so the expectations will be raised. For Week 1, the home Florida team wins on the strength of the more impactful pass defense."
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jaguars 24
Pro Football Network
David Bearman: Dolphins
Adam Beasley: Dolphins
Brian Blewis: Dolphins
Mike Gambardella: Dolphins
Jay Morrison: Dolphins
Dakota Randall: Dolphins
Dallas Robinson: Dolphins
Kyle Soppe: Dolphins
Dan Tomaro: Dolphins
Ben Rolfe: Dolphins
ESPN
Analysis: "The Jaguars got 27.5 sacks out of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker last season, and on paper, the two pass rushers have an advantage against a Dolphins offensive line breaking in three new starters. New center Aaron Brewer returned to practice this week after a three-week absence, but coach Mike McDaniel said it's going to take a team effort to slow down the Jacksonville duo. Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle also returned from minor injuries this week, giving the league's top offense in 2023 its leading pass catchers."
Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jaguars 21
Kalyn Kahler Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jaguars 21
Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jaguars 21
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jaguars 27
Chris Simms Prediction: Jaguars 34, Dolphins 30
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 30, Jaguars 25
Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 23
Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jaguars 21
Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jaguars 28
Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 30, Jaguars 24
The 33rd Team
Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins usually have a big home-field advantage in early September as other opponents can’t handle the heat and humidity of South Florida. However, that won’t be the case in Week 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town. With a fully healthy Trevor Lawrence, look for the Jaguars to put up points in Miami. The Dolphins will be without several key defenders, including Bradley Chubb, and it will take some time for the players to learn Anthony Weaver’s defense. Take the Jaguars in Week 1 to pull off the road upset."
Prediction: Jaguars 24, Dolphins 23
The Athletic
Analysis: "As much as we love Tua Tagovailoa coming out of his shell — no more Mr. Nice Guy — and appreciate how explosive this offense is, the Dolphins lost some key pieces on the offensive line and defense. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb is still a month away from returning from a knee injury, while Jaelan Phillips will be on a snap count coming back from an Achilles injury. That means smoother sailing for Lawrence and Rookie of the Year longshot Brian Thomas Jr. I wanted to pick the Jaguars, I really did, but I am not confident the Jaguars’ defense can slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle even a little bit. Plus, I have seen too many teams wilt in that second-half Miami heat to only get 3.5 points."
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 3.5
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: "There's always a lot of mystery and intrigue heading into a season opener because we think we know what each team is going to look like but we don't fully know (if that makes any sense). For this matchup, logic tells us the each team right now is better offensively than defensively, so nobody should expect a defensive struggle where both teams struggle to score. On the contrary, this should look a lot more like what we saw in the Dolphins' 2023 opener against the Chargers when the teams went back and forth until the Dolphins pulled out the victory at the end. As we mentioned earlier, Houston is the talk of the AFC South, but nobody should sleep on the Jaguars. This should be a fun game with lots of big plays and it could go either way, but we could see Jason Sanders winning it with a late field goal."
Prediction: Dolphins 37, Jaguars 34