Dolphins-Jets 2024 Week 14 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins moved their record at 6-7 on the season when they defeated the New York Jets, 32-26 in overtime, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins not only stayed involved of the AFC playoff picture with their fourth consecutive victory against the Jets, they also eliminated their division opponents from the playoffs.
Ahead of the Week 14 matchup, we ranked the five biggest storylines, so now it's time to revisit how they played out:
1) BOUNCE-BACK GAME
Before the game: The Dolphins are back at home, where they've been much better in recent years, and also facing the kind of team they've dominated in recent years. This is a game the Dolphins obviously need to have to keep their playoff hopes alive and they also need to build some confidence heading into the Week 15 game at Houston, and that means being able to dominate a team basically playing out the string.
During the game: Yeah, this was not a statement type of game whatsoever, and the best we can say about it is that it produced a victory. Actually, the truth is the Dolphins were lucky to win in the sense that the Jets bungled practically everything after they got a first-and-10 at the Miami 27 when it should have been close to a done deal. So the Dolphins will take it and move on, and maybe gain confidence in the fact they were able to come back. But that's about it.
2) COMING THROUGH IN SHORT-YARDAGE SPOTS
Before the game: It might not matter that much in the final outcome, but the Dolphins need to find a fix for their short-yardage problems if they are to mount a run for the playoffs. However they choose to go about it isn't nearly as significant as having some success, and a repeat of the troubles at Green Bay with the failed third-and-goal and fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line is totally unacceptable.
Related: Dolphins OC addresses short-yardage issues
During the game: The Dolphins had four third-and-1 situations and they ended like this — Achane run for minus-1 yard; DPI on the Jets; incomplete pass to Tyreek Hill; Achane run for minus-3 yards. So, yeah, no, no issues cleared up in this game as far as short yardage is concerned. It doesn't cost the Dolphins a victory in the end, but it's still highly problematic.
3) REELING IN RODGERS
Before the game: Aaron Rodgers is headed to the Hall of Fame five years after his career ends, but he's clearly not the same quarterback anymore, except for some flashes where his legendary accuracy shows up. Those spots have been few and far between for the Jets this season, though, and it's on the Dolphins defense to make sure — with pressure and coverage — he's not able to produce his first 300-yard outing of the season in this game.
RELATED: Calais Campbell's long history with Aaron Rodgers
During the game: Sure enough, Rodgers did get his first 300-yard passing game of the season, finishing with 339 and a 104.5 passer rating. But Rodgers wasn't perfect, and that included forcing Garrett Wilson out of bounds on a 42-yard completion when a throw slightly more inside would have resulted in a 68-yard touchdown but more importantly fail to see Wilson open on a slant over the middle on the second-down sack before the Jets' final field goal. Still, this was not a good effort by the Dolphins defense, though it did get that key sack by Zach Sieler at the end.
4) TIME FOR THE DEEP BALL
Before the game: The Dolphins have talked all season about taking what the defense is giving them, but at some point we're going to say the Dolphins need to take what they want to get. We all remember Tua Tagovailoa's bomb to Jaylen Waddle in the 30-0 victory against the Jets last season when Waddle easily beat D.J. Reed in single coverage, and we just flat-out want to see one of those plays in this game.
Related: Dolphins not getting their money's worth from their wide receivers
During the game: Just like the defense stopping Rodgers or the offense succeeding in short yardage, this was another area where the Dolphins didn't succeed but found another way. There were no big plays or throws over the top, with the longest offensive play of the game being a modest 21-yard completion to Tyreek Hill. Again, it didn't matter because the offense produced when it needed to and Tua Tagovailoa was on point with the short and intermediate passes. A deep shot now and then, though, would just make life easier.
5) NO SPECIAL TEAMS BREAKDOWNS
Before the game: Yes, we're going to keep mentioning the special teams, and it's going to happen until there no longer are any issues. The Dolphins have a big edge in this game in every area, so they just can't give the Jets any breaks in the kicking game like they did at Green Bay with the muffed punt, which came shortly after allowing a 43-yard kickoff return to open the game. The Dolphins have to tighten up that area of the game, plain and simple.
During the game: The special teams not only didn't let the Dolphins down, they played a big role in winning the game, starting with Malik Washington's clutch 45-yard kickoff return and followed by Jason Sanders' game-tying 52-yard field goal. This was big-time work by a unit that has struggled a lot in recent years.