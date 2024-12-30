Dolphins-Jets Game Has Date and Kickoff Time

All Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets in a must-win game in Week 18

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel watches warm ups before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field.
The Miami Dolphins now know when they will face the New York Jets in Week 18 in a game that could help get them in the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

As predicted here earlier, the Dolphins-Jets game was assigned the 4:25 p.m. slot on Sunday afternoon and will be telecast by FOX.

The game will be played at the same time as the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, ensuring the Broncos haven't clinched before they play their Week 18 game or the Dolphins haven't been mathematically eliminated.

The Denver currently hold the seventh spot in the AFC standings and will secure the final playoff berth either by winning or tying the Chiefs or with losses by both the Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals, who only can land the final playoff spot with a victory and losses by both the Dolphins and Broncos, were given the Saturday night slot for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The final game of the 2024 regular season will feature the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in a showdown for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs Sunday night at Ford Field.

THE FULL WEEK 18 SCHEDULE

Here's the complete schedule for Week 18, which will feature a television doubleheader for both CBS and FOX (all times Eastern):

Saturday, January 4

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Sunday, January 5

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. FOX

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. FOX

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m. FOX

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. FOX

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. CBS

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. CBS

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. FOX

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. CBS

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. CBS

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Minnesota at Detroit, 8:20 p.m. NBC

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

