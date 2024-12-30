Dolphins-Jets Game Has Date and Kickoff Time
The Miami Dolphins now know when they will face the New York Jets in Week 18 in a game that could help get them in the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
As predicted here earlier, the Dolphins-Jets game was assigned the 4:25 p.m. slot on Sunday afternoon and will be telecast by FOX.
The game will be played at the same time as the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, ensuring the Broncos haven't clinched before they play their Week 18 game or the Dolphins haven't been mathematically eliminated.
The Denver currently hold the seventh spot in the AFC standings and will secure the final playoff berth either by winning or tying the Chiefs or with losses by both the Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals, who only can land the final playoff spot with a victory and losses by both the Dolphins and Broncos, were given the Saturday night slot for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
The final game of the 2024 regular season will feature the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in a showdown for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs Sunday night at Ford Field.
THE FULL WEEK 18 SCHEDULE
Here's the complete schedule for Week 18, which will feature a television doubleheader for both CBS and FOX (all times Eastern):
Saturday, January 4
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ESPN/ABC
Sunday, January 5
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. FOX
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. FOX
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. FOX
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. CBS
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. CBS
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. FOX
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. CBS
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. FOX
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. CBS
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. CBS
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. FOX
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m. FOX
Minnesota at Detroit, 8:20 p.m. NBC