Dolphins Juggle Offensive Line Due to Injury
Right tackle Austin Jackson has been ruled out for the game Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Kendall Lamm expected to start in his place.
Second-round draft choice Patrick Paul might also see some repetitions at right tackle should Lamm need to come out of the game for any reason. Paul has been cross-trained at both left and right tackle.
LAMM EARNED EVERY MOMENT
It's safe to say that Lamm has worked for everything he's received, earning it all without being given anything.
"What an asset he's been, you know, since, since he first got here, where we've seen him execute in both," Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Lamm on Saturday. "There's two different things that you have to be able to do as an offensive lineman that, you in prepared to start when you're the starter all week, and then in-game, be able to come off the bench and perform."
McDaniel kept gushing over Lamm's ability to play both tackle positions. He is anxious to see him get a start at right tackle and play well.
"The thing that stands out with Kendall is that he executes at a high level doing both," McDaniel said. "That gives you a little more confidence and conviction going into a game when you know if the next man up is prepared and can be a resource and a source of production, as opposed to somebody that you have to protect against and leaves you limited.
"So, I think what is so impressive is that he's not just able to execute in games where he has the entire week to prepare as a starter, "McDaniel said. "But he has also proved to be abnormally productive coming into the game in the second or third quarter, which is not easy to do."
PAUL READY FOR THE CALL
If the need should arise, there is little doubt that Paul is ready to meet the call.
"That's something that is important in your tackles that aren't starting, is their versatility," McDaniel said. "That's something as a rookie that you try to walk before you can run. You try to speak one language before you speak two, so you start out a one position for the sake of trying to master the nuances. And then you grow."
McDaniel said Paul has gotten enough practice reps at right tackle that he would be comfortable using him there should the Dolphins be in a position to do so on Monday night.
"We've had the opportunity to get him comfortable at left tackle. And so he's been able to work at right throughout the year, and that's something we will continue to work on. He's definitely capable and able to play on the right side as well at any time, maybe this week, who knows?"