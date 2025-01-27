Dolphins Lose Senior Executive (But Don't Gain Picks)
Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie will be joining the Tennessee Titans after all, but not as their new general manager.
And what that means for the Dolphins is that they will be losing an experienced and valuable member of the scouting department but not get any compensatory picks because that part of the Rooney Rule only applies to minorities being hired as head coaches or general managers.
McKenzie instead will be joining the Titans in an unspecified personnel role and working alongside new GM Mike Borgonzi and assistant Dave Ziegler.
McKenzie was among those the Titans interviewed before giving the job to Borgonzi, who had served as Kansas City assistant general manager.
McKenzie joined the Dolphins in 2019 after spending several years as general manager of the Oakland Raiders.
THE ANTHONY WEAVER WATCH
Meanwhile, the list of competitors for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has shrunk by one with the weekend report that Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady had removed himself from contention.
Weaver conducted an in-person interview with the Saints on Friday and was followed by New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, the longtime Dolphins special teams coordinator, are believed to be the front-runners for the position.
As with McKenzie, the Dolphins would not be in line for compensatory picks if they were to lose Weaver to the Saints, but in this case it's because Weaver hasn't been with the team for at least two years, having been hired to replace Vic Fangio in 2024.