Dolphins Lose to the Seahawks, 24-3
So much for the Kevin Harlan Effect. Despite a winning record with Harlan at the microphone before today's match-up, even the fan-favorite good luck charm could do nothing to help the Dolphins.
Unless Harlan can block, play quarterback, and run down on special teams, little else matters on game day.
The Dolphins (1-2) hit a roadblock on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-3. With the win, Seattle improves to 3-0 on the season.
Skylar Thompson started at quarterback for the Dolphins before leaving in the third quarter with a chest injury. Miami failed to score a touchdown. They had two trips inside the five-yard line and turned it over on downs.
Miami was limited to 205 yards and 13 first downs. Its prolific receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were targeted ten times and combined for only seven receptions and 66 yards.
"The bottom line is it has to be better," Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said. "It's our jobs, and it has to be done. We don't have any time to waste."
On Saturday, Boyle, elevated from the practice squad, came into the game in relief of Thompson. He had an opportunity to direct a touchdown drive but instead turned it over on downs inside the five-yard line. Boyle finished the game 7-of-13 for 79 yards.
"Every single season there are teams that find a way to win despite losing their starter," McDaniel said.
The Dolphins' offense was anemic against the Seahawks. They went 1-12 on third-down conversions and failed to convert a fourth down on three separate occasions. The Dolphins have not scored a touchdown over their last seven quarters.
"There were a lot of four and five play drives," McDaniel said. "And we couldn't get out of our own way. Consistency has to be found by the guys who truly know the offense."
Miami had to pick up one yard to continue drives inside the red zone and failed to get a first down. McDaniel opted to throw the ball or run outside the tackles instead of feeding Alec Ingold, who did well against Jacksonville in the season opener to gain first downs.
Miami will next play the Tennessee Titans next Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.