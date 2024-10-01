Dolphins Lose to the Titans, 31-12
The Miami Dolphins are still the Not Ready For Prime Time Players.
The Dolphins lost their third straight game to the Tennessee Titans 31-12 on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium.
It was the Dolphins' second consecutive loss in prime time. Two and a half weeks ago, they lost to the Buffalo Bills before a national audience on Amazon Prime.
It is important to note that during the first four games of the season, Miami has not held a lead at any point. The only time Miami held the lead was on the last play of the game against Jacksonville when they won their only game on a Jason Sanders field goal as time expired.
"I think that there's a story within the tape, in all the things that we were looking to do," Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "It was not up to my standard at all, its a collective issue for sure. We have to find a way to score points and all those guys have to figure it out."
Miami's offense has been inept since scoring one touchdown in the first half of the Buffalo game. Before scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter Monday night, the Dolphins had gone 173:03 without scoring a touchdown. They almost went more than 12 quarters without crossing the goal line.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who had his first start at quarterback for the Dolphins, had a very pedestrian night. Huntley went 12-of-20 for 81 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Huntley also ran the ball eight times for 40 yards.
He could barely get on track the entire game. He was out of sync with his receivers. He did not give Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle a chance to make a big play. Huntley clearly showed he had the arm to throw the deep ball but could not connect to two of the fastest receivers in the game.
"We never avoid adverse situations," McDaniel said. "Tough times bring out the best in people if you have the right people and I believe we do."
Nick Folk kicked five field goals for Tennessee to defeat Miami single-handedly. It was his fifth career game with at least five field goals.
Tony Pollard had 22 carries for 88 yards and a four-yard touchdown with 30 left to play in the game to lead the Titan's offense.
The Dolphins knocked out Titans starting quarterback Will Levis in the first half with a shoulder injury. Tennessee's backup quarterback, Mason Rudolph, came in and dismantled the Dolphin's defense by merely going 9-of-17 for 85 yards and no touchdowns.
"There will be a list of things that we can tell the coaches and the players. If we don't do this, things won't change," McDaniel said. "It has been too many weeks in a row. You just have to do certain things in order to win. Until we do that, we are going to get the same results."