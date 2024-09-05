Dolphins Make Couple of IR Moves
The Miami Dolphins made a couple of additional moves Wednesday involving players who were on their injured reserve list.
Wide receiver Braylon Sanders and edge defender Wyatt Ray both were released off IR with an injury settlement, making them eligible to sign with any team other than the Dolphins immediately.
Sanders was waived/injured and Ray was placed on IR when the team made their roster moves to get down to the 53-player limit Aug. 27.
The Dolphins did the same thing earlier this week with running back Chris Brooks, who the next day wound up signing with the Green Bay Packers practice squad, and with 2023 seventh-round Ryan Hayes, the tackle from Michigan.
Linebacker Ezekiel Vandenburgh got an injury settlement off IR earlier after being waived/injured in mid-August.
THE CURRENT IR LIST
The Dolphins have eight players on injured reserve, including two who have been designated to return.
Those two are wide receiver River Cracraft and cornerback Cam Smith, who were placed on IR on that roster cutdown day and will be eligible to return after four games.
Rookie safety Patrick McMorris was placed on IR on Aug. 28 after being part of the initial 53-man roster, which also will allow him to return (if the Dolphins choose to make that move) after he sits out a minimum of four games.
The five players on IR who are not eligible to return for the Dolphins in 2024 are rookie WR Tahj Washington, rookie LB Grayson Murphy, T Kion Smith, WR Anthony Schwartz and LB Cam Brown.
The Dolphins also have four players on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, who also have to sit out a minimum of four games: WR Odell Beckham Jr., OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Cameron Goode and OL Isaiah Wynn.