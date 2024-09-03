All Dolphins

Chris Brooks Finds New Team; Dolphins Hold Workouts

The second-year running back was waived/injured last week

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs with the football against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs with the football against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Running back Chris Brooks didn't stay without a team for very long.

One day after the Miami Dolphins released Brooks with an injury settlement, making him eligible to sign with any team, he joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

BROOKS' BAD LUCK

Brooks' quest to make the active roster this summer ended when he was waived/injured last week as part of the moves to get down to the 53-player limit.

Brooks had been practicing after being placed in the concussion protocol as the result of a hit he took during the preseason victory against the Washington Commanders, a few plays after he reeled off a 59-yard run.

After arriving as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2023, Brooks showed intriguing potential from the start along with bringing the kind of size that's lacking in the Dolphins running back corps.

Brooks was able to make the 53-man roster last year, and though his playing time was limited he did have a 52-yard run in the historic blowout of the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and a 28-yard run in the Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

But he sustained a leg injury in that Carolina game that landed him on injured reserve. The Dolphins thought enough of him to designate him to return and he played three more games down the stretch, though he had only three more rushing attempts.

The addition of rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright made Brooks' quest to make the roster that much more difficult, particularly with veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. having a strong camp.

DOLPHINS WORKOUTS

The Dolphins signed edge defender Derrick McLendon to the practice squad Tuesday, the move coming after tryouts that included two other young edge defenders.

Also working out for the Dolphins, according to NFL reporter, were Ty Shelby and Justin Blazek.

Shelby appeared in one game with the L.A. Chargers last season when he bounced on and off that team's practice squad. Blazek spent training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News