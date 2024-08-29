All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Morning Moves

The Miami Dolphins re-signed a veteran in a move that shouldn't have come as a surprise.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson (44) walks on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson (44) walks on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In a move that really shouldn't have come as any surprise, the Miami Dolphins brought back long-snapper Blake Ferguson two days after releasing him as part of their moves to get down to the 53-player roster limit.

The Dolphins placed rookie safety Patrick McMorris on injured reserve to make room for Ferguson. The move will keep McMorris out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

By placing McMorris on IR now, though, the Dolphins have kept the possibility of designing him for return at any point after those first four games.

The Dolphins used their two allotted IR/designated to return moves on Tuesday on cornerback Cam Smith and wide receiver River Cracraft. Had they put McMorris on IR on that day, he would have had to sit out the entire season.

That's why the Dolphins released Ferguson, with an understanding he'd be brought back, so they could carry McMorris on the initial 53 and make the move they made Thursday morning.

Teams obviously need a long-snapper, so this was simply a roster manipulation move with Ferguson, who announced his return on social media late Wednesday afternoon.

McMorris impressed during training camp as a rookie sixth-round pick from Cal, which earned him one of the 11 spots in the secondary on the initial 53-man roster.

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

