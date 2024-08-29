Dolphins Make Morning Moves
In a move that really shouldn't have come as any surprise, the Miami Dolphins brought back long-snapper Blake Ferguson two days after releasing him as part of their moves to get down to the 53-player roster limit.
The Dolphins placed rookie safety Patrick McMorris on injured reserve to make room for Ferguson. The move will keep McMorris out for at least the first four games of the regular season.
By placing McMorris on IR now, though, the Dolphins have kept the possibility of designing him for return at any point after those first four games.
The Dolphins used their two allotted IR/designated to return moves on Tuesday on cornerback Cam Smith and wide receiver River Cracraft. Had they put McMorris on IR on that day, he would have had to sit out the entire season.
That's why the Dolphins released Ferguson, with an understanding he'd be brought back, so they could carry McMorris on the initial 53 and make the move they made Thursday morning.
Teams obviously need a long-snapper, so this was simply a roster manipulation move with Ferguson, who announced his return on social media late Wednesday afternoon.
McMorris impressed during training camp as a rookie sixth-round pick from Cal, which earned him one of the 11 spots in the secondary on the initial 53-man roster.