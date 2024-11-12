All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Move to Create Space for New Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins placed another player on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins have placed another player on injured reserve, this time tight end Tanner Conner.

The third-year player from Idaho State sustained a knee injury in the first half of the 23-15 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and did not return.

The move will leave the Dolphins with three tight ends on the active roster: Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill and Durham Smythe.

Putting Conner on IR creates the roster opening needed after the Dolphins claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Conner played mostly on special teams for the Dolphins, though he did start one of the eight games he played. Conner has three catches for 16 yards on the season.

Conner's 110 special teams are second-most on the Dolphins among offensive players, one behind fellow tight end Julian Hill.

In the past three weeks, the Dolphins have placed QB Tyler Huntley, T Austin Jackson and now Conner on IR.

Conner will have to miss at least four games — against the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets — before he can be designated to return. The first game for which he would be eligible is the Week 15 game against the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins have used four of the allotted eight IR return designations so far: WR River Cracraft, CB Cam Smith, QB Tua Tagovailoa and DB Patrick McMorris.

