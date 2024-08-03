Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins have made a move to beef up the depth on their offensive.
They signed veteran guard Sean Harlow on Saturday, making room for him on the 90-man roster by waiving rookie free agent Ireland Brown.
A former fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Harlow joins Miami with 41 career games and eight starts on his resume. All the starts came with the Arizona Cardinals, for whom Harlow played 32 games in 2021-22.
Harlow split time last season between NFC East teams Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, played one game for Dallas and seven for the Giants.
Harlow, who's 6-4, 284, played collegiately at Oregon State.
Brown signed with the Dolphins after the draft out of Rutgers.
THE DOLPHINS' GUARD OUTLOOK
Harlow joins a guard group that's been without projected starter Isaiah Wynn throughout training camp as he continues to sit on the Active/PUP list.
The rest of the group at guard includes 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, Chasen Hines, along with veteran free agent pick-up Jack Driscoll, who has the versatility to play just about anywhere along the offensive line.
The guard position has been and likely will continue to be among the most scrutinized on the Dolphins roster and it's fair to suggest that nothing is carved in stone when it comes to the starting lineup or roster spots.