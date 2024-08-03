All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line

The Dolphins signed a veteran guard and waived a rookie free agent

Alain Poupart

Arizona Cardinals guard Sean Harlow (64) against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
Arizona Cardinals guard Sean Harlow (64) against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium in 2022. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have made a move to beef up the depth on their offensive.

They signed veteran guard Sean Harlow on Saturday, making room for him on the 90-man roster by waiving rookie free agent Ireland Brown.

A former fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Harlow joins Miami with 41 career games and eight starts on his resume. All the starts came with the Arizona Cardinals, for whom Harlow played 32 games in 2021-22.

Harlow split time last season between NFC East teams Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, played one game for Dallas and seven for the Giants.

Harlow, who's 6-4, 284, played collegiately at Oregon State.

Brown signed with the Dolphins after the draft out of Rutgers.

THE DOLPHINS' GUARD OUTLOOK

Harlow joins a guard group that's been without projected starter Isaiah Wynn throughout training camp as he continues to sit on the Active/PUP list.

The rest of the group at guard includes 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, Chasen Hines, along with veteran free agent pick-up Jack Driscoll, who has the versatility to play just about anywhere along the offensive line.

The guard position has been and likely will continue to be among the most scrutinized on the Dolphins roster and it's fair to suggest that nothing is carved in stone when it comes to the starting lineup or roster spots.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News