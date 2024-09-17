Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves
In addition to their move of placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve and officially signing QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster, the Miami Dolphins made a couple of moves involving their practice squad.
The Dolphins released veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen and replaced him on the practice squad with offensive lineman Jackson Carman.
Chosen was elevated to the active roster for both games this season. He had one reception for 5 yards in the 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night and appeared to break off his route early on one play where Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted in the first quarter.
The release of Chosen could mean rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington is close to coming back from the quadriceps injury that caused him to miss the first two games. If not, it might mean Erik Ezukanma could be elevated to the active roster the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Chosen played nine games for the Dolphins last season after starting off on the practice squad and being signed to the active roster after he had reached his maximum three elevations in the first three games. Chosen broke into the NFL with the New York Jets in 2016. He was signed as an undrafted free agent. He then went on to play for the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. He was signed by the San Francisco 49ers this summer after being waived by Miami during training camp. He was later waived.
HOW CARMAN COULD HELP
Carman was a second-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He played in 17 games with six starts as a rookie. However, he only played in five games the last two seasons, with no starts.
Carman was waived by the Bengals in August.
Though he failed to live up to expectations in Cincinnati, Carman does bring some position flexibility as a guard/tackle and depth with the offensive line dealing with injuries.
Left tackle Terron Armstead and left guard Robert Jones both left the Buffalo game early with injuries and their status for the game at Seattle is unclear.
The Dolphins currently have 10 offensive linemen on the active roster, and Carman becomes the fourth on the practice squad along with guard Chasen Hines and tackles Anderson Hardy and Bayron Matos.