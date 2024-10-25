Dolphins Make QB Move, Add WR to Active Roster
The Miami Dolphins made another series of roster moves Friday, and these addressed the need for a new wide receiver on the active roster and (at least partially) the logjam at quarterback.
The Dolphins announced they have placed quarterback Tyler Huntley on injured reserve, the result of the shoulder injury he sustained in the third quarter of the 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.
The team also signed practice squad wide receiver Dee Eskridge to the active roster, and filled his spot on the practice squad by signing defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.
Dickerson has played 36 games (with no starts) over five NFL seasons, most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs for whom he played 12 games in 2023. He was released from the Chiefs practice squad August 31, three days after they had signed him to that unit.
WIDE RECEIVER NEED
Eskridge will become the fifth wide receiver on the active roster and take the place of returner Braxton Berrios, who placed on injured reserve earlier this week as the result of the knee injury he sustained in the loss at Indianapolis.
Eskridge was elevated twice to the game-day roster and had one more left before he needed to go on the 53 to be used again in 2023.
While rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington figures to handle the punt return duties with Berrios out, it's entirely possible that Eskridge will become the new kickoff returner. He has 18 career kickoff returns in four NFL seasons with a 25.3-yard average, and had a 28-yard kickoff return for the Dolphins in the Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
THE QUARTERBACK SITUATION
Before he was placed on injured reserve, Huntley was one of five quarterbacks on the roster — counting Tua Tagovailoa, who has cleared concussion protocol and will be activated Saturday.
The quarterbacks currently on the active roster are Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle, while newcomer C.J. Beathard is on the practice squad.
Even with the Huntley move, it's not impossible the Dolphins could make another move (such as releasing Boyle) when they activate Tagovailoa, though the need to elevate a long-snapper (Matt Overton) and defensive tackle (likely Neil Farrell Jr.) might make the Dolphins want to wait until next week so they can have Boyle as the emergency third quarterback against Arizona.
As for Huntley, it remains to be seen what the Dolphins will do with him once he's eligible to return from IR after sitting out the next four games. Huntley will have to miss the games against the Cardinals, Bills, Rams and Raiders, and will be eligible to come off IR for the Week 12 game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.