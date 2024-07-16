Dolphins Make Rookie Roster Moves
On the day the Miami Dolphins rookies reported for training camp, the team made moves reflecting that two of those players aren't ready to work just yet.
The team announced Tuesday it had placed seventh-round pick Tahj Washington on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List and undrafted free agent Mark Perry on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Based on the NFI designation, this means that Perry is dealing with an illness of some kind of his injury took place away from the team compleix.
Washington was not spotted by the media during the June minicamp, and him starting off on PUP suggests he sustained some kind of injury during the offseason program.
Both players can be activated off either list at any time when they can pass a physical.
WASHINGTON'S TOUGH BATTLE
While we don't know exactly how much time Washington will miss, falling behind is not ideal because the wide receiver from USC faces a tough challenge in merely making he 53-man roster because of the team's depth at wide receiver.
The Dolphins have three front-line veterans in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr., along with returning veterans Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, along with 2024 sixth-round pick Malik Washington and other young hopefuls Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders and rookie free agent Je'Quan Burton.
Perry already was a long shot to make the roster and this isn't going to help. The safety from TCU must work his way through a depth chart at his position that includes Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, Marcus Mayes, Elijah Campbell, rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris and rookie free agent Jordan Colbert.
The Dolphins rookies will spend the next week getting acclimated to NFL training camp life before the veterans report July 23. At that time, there could be more roster moves involving players starting camp on PUP or NFI. Some of those players including Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.