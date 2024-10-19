Dolphins Make Series of Moves, Including a New Long-Snapper
The Miami Dolphins will have a new long-snapper for at least the next four weeks and quarterback Tim Boyle is back on the active roster.
Those were the highlights among the Saturday roster moves the team announced, with veteran long-snapper Matt Overton signed to the practice squad and elevated for the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, along with defensive back Nik Needham.
Long-snapper Blake Ferguson, who hasn't missed a game since arriving as a sixth-round pick out of LSU in 2020, was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list. Ferguson surfaced on the injury report Friday when he was listed as a limited participant because of a personal issue.
By being placed on NFI, Ferguson will have to miss at least the next four games — against the Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams — and his first eligible game back being against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 17.
Overton has a ton of NFL experience with 139 games in 10 seasons, though he hasn't played since 2022 when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Overton's career included five seasons (2012-16) with the Colts.
BOYLE BACK ON THE 53
The move with Boyle is an interesting one, continuing his roller coaster season with the Dolphins.
This is the second time Boyle has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, the first time coming Sept. 21.
Boyle was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Tyler Huntley for the Oct. 6 game against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins could have simply elevated Boyle from the practice squad for the game against the Colts, using the spot on the 53-man roster for Overton instead since they will need a long-snapper for at least the next four games.
And then there's the expected return of Tua Tagovailoa from IR next week, which will leave the Dolphins with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster barring another move.
Skylar Thompson was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, so there's a possibility that Boyle again will serve as the No. 2 QB against the Colts, though he could have done that as a practice squad elevation.
NEEDHAM BACK UP
The elevation of Nik Needham would seem to suggest that Jevon Holland isn't likely to play against the Colts because of his injured hand.
Holland was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, but the Dolphins will have Jordan Poyer back from his shin injury and he's expected to start alongside fellow veteran Marcus Maye.
This will be the second consecutive game with Needham being elevated, leaving him with one more elevation before he has to be signed to the 53-man roster.