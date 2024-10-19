Setting the Stage for the Week 7 Dolphins-Colts Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 when they return from their bye looking for a second consecutive victory, which would even their record at 3-3.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 7 Dolphins-Colts matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-3) vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-3)
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM EDT
- Site: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV info: FOX (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Daryl Johnston, color analyst; Laura Okmin, sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — S Jevon Holland (hand) is doubtful; WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring/personal), LS Blake Ferguson (personal), T Austin Jackson (back), LB David Long Jr. (knee), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), CB Cam Smith (hamstring) and QB Skylar Thompson (ribs) are questionable.
- Colts — CB Chris Lammons (ankle) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) are out; DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman (back), T Braden Smith (knee), WR Josh Downs (toe), WR Alec Pierce (shoulder) and LB E.J. Speed (knee) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-COLTS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
- Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 46-28
- Last Five Meetings:
- October 3, 2021 at Miami — Colts 27, Dolphins 17
- November 10, 2019 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 16, Colts 12
- November 25, 2018, at Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 24
- December 27, 2015 at Miami — Colts 18, Dolphins 12
- September 15, 2013, at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 20
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 44 (1973 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Colts 0)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 41 (1997 at Indianapolis; Colts 41, Dolphins 0)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 73 points (1977 at Baltimore; Colts 45, Dolphins 28)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 16 points (Four times, most recently in 1996, 10-6 Colts)
- Former Colts Players with the Dolphins: DT Da'Shawn Hand (practice squad in 2021), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (2017-20)
- Former Colts Coaches with the Dolphins: Senior offensive assistant Parks Frazier
- Former Dolphins Players with the Colts: DT Raekwon Davis, CB Chris Lammons
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Colts: LB coach Richard Smith was Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2005, O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was offensive quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2011
COLTS SCOUTING REPORT
It's tough to make out exactly what or who the 2024 Indianapolis Colts are as a team, but the one thing that's been consistent is they play close games. All six of their games have been decided by six points or less, starting with a 29-27 loss against the Houston Texans and most recently with their 20-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans. The big story for the Colts has been the injury to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who missed the past two games but will be back in the lineup against the Dolphins. This isn't a team with a lot of star power and its two best players — running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — won't be playing in this game.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
What jumps out here is the Dolphins coming off a 193-yard rushing performance, fresh off a bye, with De'Von Achane in the lineup facing a Colts defense that ranks 31st in the NFL at stopping the run. That would seem to make for a pretty simple recipe for the Dolphins, particularly with backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley set to make his third — and potentially last — start before Tua Tagovailoa returns from his concussion. Defensively, the Dolphins need to take advantage of the sometimes careless passing of Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft who's highly gifted as an athlete but sometimes tries to make too much happen.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
Since it's so obvious the Dolphins should try to run, run and run some more, one would think the Colts and DC Gus Bradley would come up with some sort of scheme to force Miami's hand and make Huntley beat them with the passing game. If they can do that, the question becomes whether Huntley can step up to the challenge. Richardson remains the wild card here as well because as easily as he can make a bad mistake — he's thrown six interceptions in three-plus games — he can make ridiculous plays, often out of nothing.
FINAL DOLPHINS-COLTS PREDICTION
While we're not about to call this a "must-win" game for the Dolphins, it's another crossroads game, one that could set them up for a potential run with Tagovailoa's return looming. A big reason the Dolphins were able to stick with the running game at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 is that they never trailed in the game by more than seven points, so avoiding falling behind quickly is a must here. Even with that 193-yard rushing performance by the Dolphins, this was not a good performance, but it says here the Dolphins will look much better after their bye and two more weeks of practice with Huntley at quarterback. The Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak in post-bye games, and we're thinking the streak goes to five.