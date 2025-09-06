Dolphins Make Their Practice Squad Elevations
The Miami Dolphins made their two practice squad elevations Saturday ahead of their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and there were no surprised involved.
There was, however, one question that remained unanswered.
The two elevations involved kicker Riley Patterson and veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
Patterson was a given considering the Dolphins don’t have a kicker on the active roster after putting Jason Sanders on injured reserve. This will be the first of what should be three elevations for Patterson, after which the Dolphins will have to make a decision because players are limited to three practice squad elevations per season.
Wilson’s elevation was necessitated by the injury to second-year player Jaylen Wright, which had left the Dolphins with only two healthy running backs heading into the Colts game.
Wilson getting the nod over fellow practice squad member JaMycal Hasty also made sense considering he was with the team last season.
WHAT HAPPENS AT TIGHT END?
The one question left unanswered is what the Dolphins will do at tight end.
After the practice squad elevations, the Dolphins have only two available for the Indy game with Darren Waller already ruled out with a hip injury.
The two tight ends ready to go are Julian Hill and Tanner Conner, but the Dolphins also could make a move involving the 53-man roster before 4 p.m. Saturday to add another, whether it be Hayden Rucci or newcomer Greg Dulcich.
That, of course, would require the team to create a roster spot and that would entail placing somebody on injured reserve or waiving or releasing a player.
If the Dolphins stay with two tight ends, that likely would mean an increase work load for fullback Alec Ingold and likely reduced usage of two-tight end formations against the Colts.
It also should be noted that Hill was on the injury report all week with a shoulder injury, though he was listed as a full participant for all three practices.