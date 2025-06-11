Dolphins Minicamp Day 2 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Wednesday as they continued their last event of the offseason program, a three-day mandatory minicamp.
The two players missing were the same as Tuesday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.
Guard James Daniels joined his teammates at practice again after not being spotted during the two open OTAs. Daniels, the free agent acquisition, is recovering from a torn Achilles that cut short his 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wide receiver Tahj Washington again was the only non-quarterback wearing a red jersey, indicating a player dealing with some kind of injury.
Tackle Austin Jackson did not work, though he was on hand. He also practiced only at the start Tuesday.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb wore the orange jersey as the most recent practice player of the day, with head coach Mike McDaniel indicating before practice this partly was a reward for all his hard work since his knee injury in December 2023.
OTA PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS
-- The first offense-defense session was a 7-on-7 and it was highlighted by Tyrel Dodson breaking up a short pass intended for Jaylen Wright and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. staying step by step with De'Von Achane down the sideline.
-- Rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. had great coverage on a slant intended for Tarik Black.
-- Quinn Ewers missed a deep shot to rookie free agent Andrew Armstrong when he slightly overthrew him.
-- On the first play of 11-on -11s, Tua Tagovailoa hit Dee Eskridge behind two defenders, but Eskridge couldn't come down with the tough catch.
-- Patrick Paul got beat by Matt Dickerson in pass protection and wound up holding him.
-- On his first snap of 11-on-11, Zach Wilson dropped a nice intermediate pass to Tarik Black over a defender for a sizable gain.
-- Grayson Murphy, who has made plays with pass rushing in previous open practices, did a nice of setting the edge and turning Jaylen Wright inside on an outside run.
-- Cornerback B.J. Adams had blanket coverage against fellow rookie free agent Theo Wease Jr. on a deep shot from Ewers.
-- Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu came up with an easy interception in 7-on-7s on a throw from Tua Tagovailoa intended for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine that was nowhere near the receiver, suggesting likely miscommunication between quarterback receiver.
-- Rookie Dante Trader Jr., who an interception Tuesday, almost had another pick when he jumped a route on a Wilson pass, but he wound up tipping the ball to Tahj Washington.
-- Wease had a nice sliding catch over the middle on a pass from Ewers.
-- In a later 11-on-11, Storm Duck dove to break up a Tua pass intended for NWI.
-- Murphy made another play against the run when he got to Alexander Mattison in the backfield.
-- Willie Gay Jr. had a great back-to-back sequence when he got to Wilson for a would-be sack and then picked off Gay on the next play.
-- Trader had another would-be sack on the play, this time against Ewers.
-- Armstrong had a nice catch near the sideline from Ewers after Adams fell down while in coverage.
-- Practice ended after Grayson Murphy went to the ground and grabbed his side after getting tangled with an offensive lineman on a running play.