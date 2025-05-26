Dolphins Monday Mailbag: Waddle, Ewers, Unicorns, and More
Third and final part of the Memorial Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, would you play Waddle in the Hill role this upcoming season as Waddle is certainly well paid and will be here long term, whereas Hill should be gone after the ‘25 season? Thoughts?
Hey Colin, Hill and Waddle both move around the formation on offense, outside and in the slot, so it’s not as simple as Waddle “being used in the Hill role.” Their roles should remain the same as long as both are here, and then Waddle simply can get a higher share of targets once Hill no longer is part of the roster. But for 2025, the Dolphins offense will be at its best if Tyreek is the focal point in the passing game.
From Craig M:
Hi Alain. I thought I sent you this one already, but I don’t see it (X has been acting up lately, so who knows?). Do you believe that a team takes on a HC’s personality and, if so, do you see that being a problem in Miami? McDaniel seems like a nice guy, but soft. Soft HC, soft team.
Hey Craig, I prefer to describe McDaniel as quirky and cerebral, but he is a nice guy. But, yes, teams absolutely usually take on the personality of their head coach and for the Dolphins that manifests itself on offense, where the Dolphins try to outsmart defenses more so than try to overpower them.
HARD KNOCKS AND HEALTH
From Mark Lever:
Do you think that Hard Knocks will have any effect on the focus of the Buffalo Bills this season? Is there a chance the hype gets to their head and we win the division?
Hey Mark, if the Dolphins are going to win the AFC East title in 2025, it won’t be because the Bills are going to be on Hard Knocks. Sorry, not buying that idea. And while teams that have appeared have tended not to have good seasons, there have been exceptions, such as the Cowboys in 2021, the Rams in 2020 and let’s not forget the Dolphins went 11-6 when they were featured on the in-season Hard Knocks in 2023.
From Chris Shields:
Hey Alain, love the content. Give me your honest prediction on how many reg season games the following play. Tua, Phillips, Chubb and Jackson. The secondary scares me but I have more faith in Storm and Cam than I do that these four can stay healthy. I realize that’s not saying much.
Hey Chris, you know it’s impossible for me to make that kind of prediction. I’ll play it down the middle and say that two of the four wind up staying healthy the whole season. Obviously the Dolphins going 4-for-4 there would go a long way toward them making the playoffs, but we all know the recent history of avoiding injuries isn’t great.
From vegas rosin:
Alain, I see a lot of people who seem to think Ewers has a chance of winning the backup job from Wilson. I think no chance - Wilson got the contract to be QB2, and Ewers is there to develop for down the line. What do you think?
What you said. The only way Ewers winds up as the backup in 2025 is if Wilson completely flops in camp and/or the preseason and Ewers shines. It’s absolutely Wilson’s job to lose.
CORNERBACKS AND COACHING CHANGES
From josh:
Do you think the Dolphins could trade for a CB after they trade Ramsey?
Hey Josh, I think all options are on the table when it comes to the cornerback position and that includes a trade if an opportunity presents itself. But, no, I’m not buying that idea some have thrown out of trading for Jaire Alexander because of injury/money issues.
From bonerpirate:
Gotta be tough season for Fins mailbag with lack of movement… How about… “Which of the coaching changes (even with no major position turnover) will have the most impact on game days?”
Actually, I have been happy and impressed with the quality of questions through what, yes, has been a relatively uneventful offseason. As the coaching change that could make the biggest impact, the choices are new special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, senior pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik and new wide receivers coach Robert Prince. Because he’s in charge of a whole unit, maybe the choice here has to be Aukerman.
From Mike Marchese:
Are unicorns real, and can we win a playoff game?
Hey Mike, if we believe a certain Dolphins columnist, the team had a set of unicorns in 2016 with their offensive line of Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod and Ja’Wuan James. It would be nice if the Dolphins could get an O-line again that can match that one. And, yes, the Dolphins will win a playoff game at some point. When? Who knows? Who’s to say it can’t happen this season?