Dolphins Monday Mailbag: Wright, Roster, Jonah, Minkah, and More
First mailbag in a few weeks right before training camp kicks off, so we’ve got a lot of questions.
Let’s get to it with Part 1 of this edition of the Miami Dolphins On SI mailabag:
From Mike Marchese:
Arrigato Alain……is there a chance that Jaylen Wright is a real star for us?
Arigatōgozaimasu, as I learned to say and said often during my just-completed trip to Japan (highly recommend). Is there a chance Wright becomes a star? He’s certainly got the physical attributes, but playing running back is about vision and instincts, and the jury is still out on those.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn:
Your thoughts on the ESPN poll of NFL people that has the Dolphins' roster talent degrading from #5 in 2023, to #9 in 2024, and to #22 for this season? My thought is that I think I want to vomit...
Hey Lloyd, the real question here is: Would you argue very strongly against the ranking? The Dolphins have lost of lot of star power over the past two seasons. That’s a fact.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hey, bud! I think there are questions at all/most position groups on the team. Let's say half of those go the Dolphins way. Tua plays 17 games, the pass rush is back, and the safeties play well. But, CBs suck, O-line is ranked in the 20s, and no reliable 3rd receiver. Record?
Hey Jason, I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, I’m not big on making predictions because the reality is that NOBODY knows. Under your scenario, a playoff spot would be possible. And I don’t know of many instances where the CBs suck when the pass rush is good.
From Marco A. Briceño:
Thoughts on Jonah Savaiinaea getting his contract fully guaranteed?
Hey Marco, completely on board with it. I’d be in any other year, but even more so this year for the Dolphins because they really need Savaiinaea to be good.
From JK:
What are the top three things you will watch at training camp? And why? Welcome back. You have been missed.
Hey JK, thanks. It’s good to be back, though I loved every minute of that trip. I’ll be watching the cornerbacks first, second and third, if I’m being honest. But it if has to be three different things, I’ll be watching Zach Wilson closely and then Darren Waller.
From Jayco:
Mike McDaniel is on record saying that he relishes same the hot seat Nick Sirianni was on. What do you make of that statement?
Hey Jayco, I was at every Mike McDaniel press conference this offeason, but I don’t remember exactly how the question was phrased. But my overriding thought here is, what else is he going to say? That he’s bothered by it?
From Mike Zurich:
Any word on how Asante Samuel’s neck injury is coming along?
Hey Mike, have not heard or read anything about it, which leads me to believe he’s not there yet, otherwise his agent would be leaking that information very happily.
From Ignacio vidal:
What are your expectations for Savaiinaea? Can’t be any worse than Liam, right?
Hey Ignacio, why does Liam always have to take a shot? I have high expectations for Savaiinaea based on his body of work at Arizona, but I still need to see it.
From Baldylocks:
Is there any real effort to add a CB???
It has become apparent the Dolphins aren’t going to sign a cornerback for the sake of signing a cornerback. If they do it, it’ll be at their price.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
Minkah is coming back to the team that drafted him. His production dipped a little last season. Critics say that he was chasing big plays and playing a little undisciplined. How can and should Weaver scheme him into a position to again be an All-Pro?
Word out of Pittsburgh is the production dip also had to do with what Fitzpatrick was asked to do last season. I’m sure Weaver will have a good plan in place for him.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, glad to see you’re back and hope you had some relaxing time off. How long into the season before the Dolphins give an extension to Phillips if he is playing well and where's the extension for Sieler as I'm lost as to why a great player and team leader is so underpaid?
Hey Colin, the Dolphins are going to want to feel comfortable about Phillips’ durability moving forward before they make a long-term commitment, so it could be a minute. As for Sieler, an extension has to be coming and the Dolphins absolutely need to do it, but they also can’t give him whatever he wants, right?
From Tony Viczaino:
Are the Dolphins and GM Chris Grier gambling on their young CBs or do you believe they will eventually sign a veteran CB before the start of the season?
Hey Tony, I think they’d love to be able to make do with what they have and maybe only will go outside if they see it’s not happening.
From Dan Ford:
Based on your limited OTA and minicamp glimpses, who would you guess will start training camp on the PUP list?
Hey Dan, those starting on PUP are players who can’t pass a physical at the start of camp, and I think James Daniels is somebody to watch there. I maybe also would keep an eye on Austin Jackson, who didn’t work in the last practice of minicamp.
From Michael LaVigne:
Any update about on the Rasul Douglas offer, what other teams are involved & when is he looking to sign?
Hey Michael, veterans don’t care for the offseason program, but generally want to be with a team for training camp. So this is about Douglas not getting an offer he likes so far. He visited the Seattle Seahawks along with the Dolphins, and my best guess is he remains like a potential options for both teams.
From CC_Hall13:
Hi Alain, I believe success comes with staying healthy with this or any team. For us it’s the O-line. I would like to see get out of camp healthy. How do you get their work in they require but get them into the season healthy? Did we ever have our starting 5 OL last year for a game?
The Dolphins had their starting five of Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson available for seven of the first eight games until Jackson went on IR. There’s no formula to protect guys from injuries beyond resting players from practice if they’re dealing with something.
From Jay Bert:
Is Daniels REALLY ready?
Hey Jay, if by “really” ready, you mean to line up a start a game, my answer would be probably not considering he basically didn’t practice in the spring.
From Bob:
Do you think the negative look on Miami Dolphins football affects the team, i.e., they haven’t won a playoff game in forever. The team has been stricken by the injury bug for so so, so many years, does negativity play a role as you see it? Or is luck, luck, and they don’t have it.
Hey Bob, no, I don’t buy into the notion that past failures or bad luck have any (or any significant) impact on what happens in a particular season. As for bad luck, yes, the Dolphins have had their share, but let’s not put all their failings on that please.
From Donnie Druin:
Most overrated movie of all time?
Interesting non -football question from my buddy Donnie, whose fine work covering the Arizona Cardinals you should check out at arizonacardinalsonsi.com. First one that comes to mind for me is “Princess Bride.”
From Dolfan Rob:
I am currently making my way through all of the Dolphins games available on NFL plus. I started in 2009 and I’m now up to 2018. Which season was the least enjoyable for you to watch? I assume 2023 was the most fun for you, correct?
Hey Rob, the least enjoyable had to be 2007 because they were so bad (and boring). The 2023 season indeed was enjoyable, but it lacked that signature win, so I’ll go instead with 2016 when the Dolphins pulled out so many wins late on their way to the playoffs.