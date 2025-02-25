Dolphins Moving On from Armstead
INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins still don't know whether five-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead wants to play a 13th NFL season, but head coach Mike McDaniel indicated the team is proceeding like he won't be on the team.
"We've been in direct communication with Terron as recently as last week," McDaniel said at the scouting combine Tuesday morning. "And one thing that Terron understands is, from the organizational perspective, we have to operate in some way, shape or form. And I think with Terron, reflecting his ability and all that, he's not totally ready to make that decision. As a result, I think we have to operate as though he won't play, just because you have to prepare for things that you can't control.
"But I think he's going to take his time with his family and loved ones and make that decision, because it is not an easy one, but we will be operating as though we're moving on in that way simply for the execution of free agency and the draft."
What exactly what form that will take remains to be seen.
Armstead is scheduled to make $13.3 million in base salary in 2025 and carry a cap number of $22.8 million when the prorated portion of his signing bonus is included.
The Dolphins could save $15 million in cap space — reducing his cap charge to $7.8 million — by making Armstead a post-June 1 release, though they couldn't use that cap space until that date.
If the Dolphins were to make him a regular release, the cap savings would be $4.3 million.
The trade cap ramifications would be the same, though it's difficult to envision another team wanting to trade for a veteran player who might or might not want to continue playing.
WHAT ARMSTEAD MEANT TO THE DOLPHINS
Moving on from Armstead no doubt is painful for the Dolphins because of what Armstead brought to the organization after arriving as a free agent in 2022.
In addition to his great play on the field — he made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023 — Armstead provided great veteran leadership and served as a mentor for Patrick Paul, the team's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
But maybe the time has come for Paul to move into the starting lineup in his second season and Armstead could have been seen as a progress-blocker, to use a term coaches often use.