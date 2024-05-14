Dolphins Opener Gaining Some Clarity
The Miami Dolphins' 2024 season opener remained unknown as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, but what we do know is who or when it won't involve.
The NFL announced another Week 1 game Tuesday, with the New York Jets facing the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday night, Sept. 9.
The followed the earlier announcement of Baltimore at Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 5 to kick off the season; Green Bay against Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 6 in the first-ever regular season game in Brazil; and Cleveland at Dallas in the late FOX game on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Tom Brady's debut as a game analyst.
Additionally, the NFL announced the Cincinnati Bengals playing at Kansas City in a CBS doubleheader game at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 in Week 2.
The complete NFL regular season schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
DOLPHINS AND THEIR SEASON OPENER
Of the eight teams whose season opener has been announced, the Dolphins are scheduled to face four of them in 2024. They'll face the New York Jets twice, along with Cleveland, Green Bay and San Francisco.
This means the Dolphins' season opener is down to 12 possible matchups:
-- vs. Buffalo at home
-- at Buffalo
-- vs. New England at home
-- at New England
-- vs. Tennessee at home
-- vs. Jacksonville at home
-- vs. Arizona at home
-- vs. Las Vegas at home
-- at Houston
-- at Indianapolis
-- at L.A. Rams
-- at Seattle
With the NFL doing away with the Week 1 Monday night doubleheader last season, there is one prime-time slot left, that being the Sunday night game on NBC.
Regardless, what we know for sure is the Dolphins will play their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8.