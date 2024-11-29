Dolphins-Packers 2024 Week 13: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins saw their winning streak end at three games when they dropped a 30-17 decision against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.
We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.
1) THE MUFFED PUNT
This wasn't a game where there was a key moment that determined the outcome, so we have to lead off with a play that maybe set a tone because of the circumstances. The Malik Washington was such a deflating moment for so many reasons, including providing an early setback to a team with a bad history in cold weather, prime time and against playoff-caliber opponents. That it came after the Dolphins overcame giving up a 43-yard kickoff return by forcing a three-and-out made it worse. Instead of having the chance to take an early lead, the Dolphins instead found themselves in an early 7-0 hole.
2) THE FOURTH-DOWN SACK
Who knows whether the Dolphins would have been able to complete what would have been a remarkable comeback from 27-3 down, but they were basically done when Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, a third consecutive failure from that spot when a touchdown and two-point conversion could have brought them within a score. The fourth down gets the nod here, but De'Von Achane getting stuffed on second down and Tagovailoa having to hurry a throw on a third-down incompletion because the Packers didn't bite on the play fake were equally egregious.
3) THE THIRD PACKERS TOUCHDOWN
The end of the first half was really, really bad for the Dolphins, who saw their deficit go from 14-3 to 24-3 after the two-minute warning. The touchdown that made it 21-3 came on a third-and-2 on a well-executed wide receiver screen to Jayden Reed, who barely was touched thanks to some good blocking and a good design.
4) LOVE HITS WATSON LATE IN THE FIRST HALF
Reed's touchdown, his second of the game, came after the Dolphins had Green Bay in a first-and-15 hole at the Miami 41 and with an opportunity for a defensive stop. But Christian Watson caught a 21-yard pass after contact downfield with Cam Smith where Smith was flagged for defensive pass interference anyway. That put the Packers in business to do their damage at the end of the half.
5) THE BACK-TO-BACK SACKS
Down 14-3, the Dolphins had a second-and-6 from their 29 before things really started going sideways with the offense, and not the defense, on the field. The first of two consecutive sacks came when three Green Bay defenders got into the backfield and Tagovailoa eventually had nowhere to go, but the third-down sack to end the drive was more disappointing because it looked like the result of a miscommunication up front with the Packers lining up seven players at the line before sending four. With the blitz look, Terron Armstead blocked a Packers defender inside and that allowed Kingsley Enagbare a free run at Tagovailoa. After the play, Armstead looked like he was gesturing in frustration at Raheem Mostert, who immediately ran into the flat at the snap without picking up a blitzer or chipping. Regardless of who was at fault, it was a way-too-easy sack to give up.