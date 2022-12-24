Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 9-6 in the 2022 season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Packers are still alive after winning Monday night, but this is tough turnaround on a short week. The Dolphins have lost three straight, but they played better last week. This will be a shootout with the Packers keeping it close as Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa put on a show."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Packers 30

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "Time to stop messing around, Miami Dolphins. Teams can bounce back from three-game losing streaks (Miami has once already this year). But the historical track record of teams that lose four straight isn’t great. The Dolphins are still a pretty safe bet to get into the postseason thanks to an 8-3 start and the general ineptitude of Jets, Patriots, and Titans. But even that grace runs out at some point. The Dolphins need to win at least one and probably two of their last three to get in. But simply qualifying for the playoffs isn’t the goal. Making some noise is. And to do that, the Dolphins would be well-served to avoid facing the No. 2 seed, with the Wild Card Round trip to either Buffalo or Kansas City that comes with it. The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, need a Christmas miracle to get Aaron Rodgers back to the playoffs. They can be eliminated this weekend with a loss and a Commanders win. Victories against the Bears and Rams kept the Packers alive, but the reality is they’re not a good team. They have just one win this year against teams currently with winning records."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 27, Packers 20

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 30, Packers 24

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 28, Packers 26

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Packers are clinging to playoff hopes in the NFC, but it won’t be easy on the road at Miami. Sure, the Dolphins are on a three-game losing streak, but all of those games were on the road against potential Super Bowl contenders. Green Bay’s defense will give up too many big plays. Aaron Rodgers will lead a fourth-quarter comeback that falls just short."

Prediction: Dolphins 32, Packers 26

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fan Sided

Analysis: "The Packers have been terrific offensively over the past month, but the Dolphins are the better team and need to win after losing three straight. Miami will torch Green Bay’s soft zone coverage."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Packers 28

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESPN

Analysis: "Even though the Dolphins have the 10th-best run defense in the NFL, the Packers will score multiple rushing touchdowns. AJ Dillon has run for three scores in the past two games, and the Packers had multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive games against the Bears and Rams. But they haven't had multiple rushing scores in three straight games since 2009."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 41, Packers 17

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 32, Packers 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Packers have won two straight games, but they haven’t really faced a playoff-caliber team. They will on Sunday in Miami. And Green Bay’s playoff chances will diminish."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Packers 28

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense have been coming on strong in recent weeks, but it’s going to be too little, too late, and the Dolphins will change the Packers’ playoff hopes from “slim” to “none.”"

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Packers 28

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Look to the ground games. The Packers' defense hasn't proven it can get off the field all season, and Raheem Mostert can balance out a Dolphins passing attack that should feast on Green Bay's soft zone pass defense. Then again, the Packers' offense has turned rather efficient of late. Green Bay ranks sixth in offensive DVOA, led by the ground game, over the last six weeks. This is one of the best games of the week, and the Packers won't leave the playoff race easily."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Packers 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins have been extraordinarily streaky this season, winning three, losing three, winning five, losing three. So maybe it's time to start a new streak and move closer to clinching that elusive playoff berth, right? This game looked like a cakewalk about a month ago when Rodgers was hurting and the Packers were in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but things are much different now. The Packers still have a shot to get into the playoffs, so the Dolphins figure to get Green Bay's best. This will not be an easy game for Miami, and given the offensive talent on each team, it figures to be a hig-scoring affair. But the Dolphins are at home, where they have been very good and they still look like a better team than the Packers this season."

Prediction: Dolphins 33, Packers 27

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.