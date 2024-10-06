All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 5 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (41) makes a tackle in the first quarter during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (41) makes a tackle in the first quarter during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL. / JEFF ROMANCE/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots once again featured mostly their recent draft picks and young players.

Of note also was quarterback Skylar Thompson being listed simply as inactive but not as the emergency third quarterback, meaning the Dolphins will be going with Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle against the Patriots.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is the one notable name on the inactive list. He wasn't listed on the injury report at the end of the week, though he did play only two snaps against the Tennesee Titans on Monday night after sustaining a pregame knee injury.

Wilson became expendable on the game-day roster with Raheem Mostert back in the lineup after he missed the past three games with a chest injury.

Also back for the Dolphins will be tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker David Long Jr.

Newcomer Tyus Bowser, signed off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad Thursday, will be active. He got the nod ahead of rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara, who has yet to be active so far this season.

The one starter on the active roster who's out with an injury is safety Jordan Poyer, with the Dolphins elevating Nik Needham from the practice squad Saturday to make up for his absence.

The Dolphins inactives include CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall and OL Andrew Meyer. All of them were inactive for the first three games but were in uniform against Tennessee because of injuries.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVE INFO

The Patriots inactive list is headed by their two starting safeties, Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, who both are nursing injuries. Peppers was downgraded to OUT on Saturday, while Dugger had been listed as questionable.

The other New England inactiv es are WR K.J. Osborn, WR Javon Baker, QB Joe Milton III, DE Kromah Jamree and TE Jaheim Bell.

Unlike Thompson, Milton will serve as the emergency third quarterback for New England.

