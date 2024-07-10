Dolphins Position Outlook: Running Backs
After making the playoffs for a second straight season under coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first playoff win since 2000. The quest for that victory starts with training camp.
The Miami Dolphins had a surprisingly eventful offseason for a team that started with so little cap space. The team lost homegrown talents like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt but added exciting veterans like Odell Beckham Jr., Kendall Fuller, Calais Campbell and Jordyn Brooks.
This series will break down each position on the Dolphins’ roster, providing fans with an in-depth look at each player’s outlook for the coming 2024 season.
This article will cover the running backs and fullbacks.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK OUTLOOKS
Raheem Mostert
2023 Stats: 209 carries, 1,012 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 25 receptions, 175 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns
2024 Outlook: Mostert enters the 2024 season looking to follow up on his 2023 season, which saw him break his record for carries, yards, and touchdowns. Last season was also the first time in his career that he appeared in at least 15 games two years in a row.
For Mostert, 2023 went about as perfectly as expected, and the Dolphins gave him a slight raise this offseason. He’s expected to remain the team’s primary back this season because of his production and familiarity with the offense.
However, several younger players are looking to unseat him on the depth chart. Mostert must continue his solid per-carry production and remain healthy to keep his RB1 spot this season.
De’Von Achane
2023 Stats: 103 carries, 800 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 27 receptions, 197 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns.
2024 Outlook: Achane is among the younger players looking to pass Mostert at the top of Miami’s depth chart. The former third-round pick’s rookie season was inconsistent because of minor injuries but productive.
In three games against the Broncos, Giants, and Bills, Achane racked up 445 yards and five touchdowns, leaving him with just 345 yards and three touchdowns in his other eight games.
Achane’s speed makes him one of the league’s most dangerous ball carriers, and he’s a perfect fit for McDaniel’s offense. He’s also a solid pass catcher and can turn screens and swing passes into big plays.
Those traits should get him onto the field plenty this season. However, he’ll have to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis if he wants to be the Dolphins’ bell cow back of the future.
Jeff Wilson Jr.
2023 Stats: 41 carries, 188 rushing yards, 0 rushing touchdowns, 14 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 0 receiving touchdowns
2024 Outlook: Wilson started last season on injured reserve and didn’t return until the team’s Oct. 22 game against the Eagles. By then, he was clearly behind Mostert and Achane on the depth chart when everyone was healthy.
Wilson doesn’t have a straight line to playing time or to making the roster in 2024. He’s familiar with McDaniel, playing for him in San Francisco and Miami, but the Dolphins added Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.
With Wilson already behind Mostert and Achane, Wright having a strong camp could push Wilson off the roster. That said, Wilson is a good straight-line runner with solid contact balance. Out of Miami’s backs, he’s probably the best power runner.
That could earn him a limited role in short-yardage situations this season.
Jaylen Wright
2023 Stats (Tennessee): 137 carries, 1,013 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 22 receptions, 141 receiving yards, 0 receiving touchdowns.
2024 Outlook: The Dolphins traded into the fourth round to select Wright out of Tennessee, and it’s easy to see why they wanted him so badly. Wright is yet another high-speed player on an offense filled to the brim with them.
It would be surprising to see Wright unseat Mostert and Achane for significant carries, though. At Tennessee, Wright faced a lot of light boxes, so his overall vision is still a work in progress.
Wright’s pass blocking is well above average for his position, which could get him on the field sooner than his speed. It’s the only thing that separates him from the other speed threats in this backfield at this stage of his career.
The Dolphins can get out of Mostert’s contract after next season, so Wright probably will be a more significant factor in 2025 than in 2024.
Salvon Ahmed
2023 Stats: 22 carries, 61 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 16 receptions, 88 receiving yards
2024 Outlook: Ahmed has spent the past few seasons serving as a depth back, and that isn’t likely to change in 2024. He’ll have to fight players like Wilson and Chris Brooks for a roster spot, but this staff clearly likes Ahmed.
He’s a prototypical fit into Miami’s scheme, and it could be argued he’s the group’s best pass catcher. Still, he hasn’t recorded more than 200 yards or 60 carries since 2020, so it’s not guaranteed he’ll stick around this year.
Chris Brooks
2023 Stats: 19 carries, 106 rushing yards
2024 Outlook: Brooks wiggled his way into Miami’s plans after a strong 2023 preseason, and he did reasonably well with his limited regular season opportunities.
His best outing came in mop-up duty against the Broncos when he recorded 66 yards on nine carries. Brooks showed off his one-cut speed in that game, which could be enough for him to push Wilson and Ahmed down the depth chart this summer.
It won’t be easy, but Brooks is a legitimate contender for the team’s RB4 spot, especially if he provides any value on special teams.
Alec Ingold
2023 Stats: 2 carries, 13 receptions, 119 receiving yards
2024 Outlook: Ingold is an unheralded but important part of Miami’s offense. His presence forces defenses to match up differently against Miami, giving the Dolphins an advantage off of play action.
McDaniel wants a fullback for this offense for that reason alone, but Ingold has also proven to be a capable pass catcher when given the opportunity. There’s no reason to believe his role will change in 2024.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK SUPERLATIVES
Fastest: De’Von Achane
Best Vision: Raheem Mostert
Best Contact Balance: Jaylen Wright
Best Pass Catcher: De’Von Achane
Most Consistent: Raheem Mostert
Best Blocker: Alec Ingold
MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS RBs
Is Miami’s Backfield Diverse Enough?
The Dolphins love speed, and their running back room might be the best example of that practice. Mostert, Achane and Wright ran in the 4.30s in the 40-yard dash, making them well above average in long speed.
Wilson, Brooks and Ahmed all ran in the 4.50-4.60 range, but their running style is relatively the same as Mostert, Achane and Wright. All of Miami’s backs like to make one cut and then explode into open space.
It makes sense for the Dolphins to have a prototype runner and stick to it, but this can make their running game a little one-dimensional at times. Take the team’s playoff game against Kansas City, for example.
In that game, Mostert led the team with just 33 yards on eight carries. Due to the harsh conditions, it was hard for Miami to establish its usual high-paced outside-zone attack. The team could have benefited from a throwback-style power runner who could push piles for a few extra yards.
It’s an old-school mentality, but there’s a reason teams try to re-create this across the league.
The Titans benefited from pairing Derrick Henry with players like Damien Lewis and Tyjae Spears. The Saints did the same thing with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Those are just a few examples, but it’s proven to be a successful formula.
It forces defenses to prepare for different styles and gives the offense options depending on what’s needed during a specific game. Mostert, Wright and Achane have some unique qualities, but they’re incredibly similar regarding their running style.
Stop one of them, and you can probably stop all of them. This is not to say Miami will have a bad running game this season. In fact, we don’t believe that will be the case at all. However, this team is trying to win a Super Bowl.
To beat good teams, you must have multiple tricks up your sleeve and be capable of winning in various ways. The Dolphins’ run scheme is creative and diverse, but last season proved that won’t always be enough.
Someone in this group needs to give the Dolphins’ offense something other than just speed.