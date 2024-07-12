Dolphins Position Outlook: Tight Ends
After making the playoffs for a second straight season under coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first playoff win since 2000. The quest for that victory starts with training camp.
The Dolphins had a surprisingly eventful offseason for a team that started with so little cap space. The team lost homegrown talents like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt but added exciting veterans like Odell Beckham Jr., Kendall Fuller, Calais Campbell and Jordyn Brooks.
This series will break down each position on the Dolphins’ roster, providing fans with an in-depth look at each player’s outlook for the coming 2024 season.
This article will cover the tight ends.
DOLPHINS TIGHT END OUTLOOKS
Durham Smythe
2023 Stats: 35 receptions, 365 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 10.5 yards per reception
2024 Outlook: By most stats, Smythe is coming off the best season of his career. He was the Dolphins’ starting tight end and produced well enough in a super limited passing-game role.
This season, Smythe has genuine competition for his starting position. His blocking and familiarity with the offense likely will keep him on the field somewhat, but his days as the default option are likely numbered.
Jonnu Smith
2023 Stats (Falcons): 50 receptions, 582 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 11.6 yards per reception
2024 Outlook: Smith is why we could see much less of Smythe this coming season. Smith is a significant upgrade in the receiving department. He’s a much better athlete and is great with the ball in his hands after the catch.
Smith has the versatility to line up in-line, in the slot, and in the backfield — he split most of his reps between in-line and the slot last season. That versatility, along with his YAC prowess, could make him Miami’s starting tight end from start to finish in 2024.
Jody Fortson Jr.
2023 Stats (Chiefs): Did not play
2024 Outlook: Fortson comes over from the Chiefs, where he played a specialized but low-volume role on an offense with a first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce.
Fortson missed last season with a shoulder injury, but his 2022 tape shows some promise. He’s a big, athletic red zone target capable of playing in-line and in the slot. He also saw a lot of reps in kick coverage with the Chiefs.
If Fortson is going to make the roster, he’ll likely need to show something on special teams.
Julian Hill
2023 Stats: 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 0 receiving touchdowns, 8 yards per reception
2024 Outlook: Hill made the 2023 roster as a UDFA and carved out a modest role for himself throughout the season. Like last season, Hill will have to fight for a roster spot and will likely be the team’s TE3 if he makes the team again.
Hill is an aggressive, powerful blocker, giving him more upside than someone like Smythe. However, Smythe’s consistency and experience will make it difficult for Hill to beat him out this summer.
Tanner Conner
2023 Stats: No Receiving Stats
2024 Outlook: Conner spent last season on the practice squad, where he’s likely to end up again this season. He’ll compete with Hill and Fortson for the TE3 spot this camp.
Conner is a freak athlete, but he only transitioned to tight end out of college and doesn’t have much film to go off of at this stage.
Hayden Rucci
2023 Stats (Wisconsin): 11 receptions, 125 receiving yards, 0 receiving touchdowns, 11.4 yards per reception
2024 Outlook: Rucci is a UDFA out of Wisconsin. He’ll be another competitor for the TE3 spot during training camp, although it’s hard to imagine him beating out Fortson, Hill, or Conner for the job.
Rucci shows some promise as a blocker, though, which could separate him from a few of his teammates. Ultimately, he’ll likely have to make it on special teams or the practice squad this season.
DOLPHINS TIGHT END SUPERLATIVES
Best Blocker: Durham Smythe
Best Receiver: Jonnu Smith
Most Reliable: Jonnu Smith
Most Versatile: Jody Fortson Jr.
MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS TEs
Will the Dolphins use more multiple TE formations?
Under Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins haven’t focused much on tight end. They let Mike Gesicki, a talented pass catcher, walk in free agency and didn’t draft one of the top names from the loaded 2022 class.
Last season, Smythe was basically unchallenged for the starting job despite being a modest run blocker and a well-below-average receiver. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and a track team backfield, the Dolphins didn’t need much from the tight end spot.
However, with the team adding Smith in free agency, that could change this season. Smith is a difference-maker in the open field. His good vision and speed helped him become one of the league’s most consistent YAC threats.
Smith and Smythe profile as the classic 12 personnel (1 back, 2 tight ends) duo. Smythe is a better blocker, and Smith is a better receiver. That said, both can block or catch the ball well enough to keep the defense guessing when they’re on the field.
The problem is the Dolphins don’t like to use 12 personnel. Miami finished 31st in 12 personnel usage percentage last season, according to Sports Info Solutions.
If you’ve been following this series, then you know these “questions” are about the offense finding different ways to attack defenses. Using more 12 personnel would give the Dolphins an entirely new facet with which to attack defenses.
The Dolphins’ wide receiver depth isn’t overly impressive, so taking one off the field to make defensive coordinators think a little more about their substitutions would be beneficial.
While the prospect of the Dolphins using more 12 personnel is exciting, there’s no guarantee that’s the direction they’re going. There’s a chance the Dolphins simply wanted more of a receiving threat starting at tight end.
Smith is a good enough blocker to hold his own, and he will burn defenses who ignore him by trying to deal with Hill and Waddle. That is still a different way to attack the defense, but the Dolphins would be wise to take things further.