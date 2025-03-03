Dolphins Post-Combine Mock Draft Roundup
With the 2025 scouting combine over, naturally it was time for a whole new slew of mock drafts with some tweaks here and there based on what happened in Indianapolis.
What didn't change is the wide variety of prospects national outlets mocked to the Miami Dolphins.
They range from offensive linemen to safeties with a tight end in between.
NATIONAL MEDIA POST-COMBINE MOCK DRAFT DOLPHINS PICKS
USA Today - G Tyler Booker, Alabama
Analysis: Booker has the size, girth and length to be an elite guard. He was arguably the best guard in college football in 2024. The Dolphins need help in the trenches to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy.
Yahoo Sports - S Malaki Starks, Georgia
Analysis: Jevon Holland out, Starks in. Starks is a supremely talented defensive back who, at his best, can be a dominant tackler and coverage player on the back end — the exact player the Dolphins need in their secondary right now.
The Draft Network - TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Analysis: Mike McDaniel's offense would benefit from a three-down tight end. Colston Loveland can both flex out wide and play in-line. Loveland would help Miami start revamping its pass-catching corps.
NFL.com - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Analysis: The Dolphins simply don't have many safeties under contract. Emmanwori provides elite traits and outstanding potential if the motor runs hot.
PFF - OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Analysis: Banks’ arms were shorter than ideal at 33 1/2 inches, ranking in just the 26th percentile for offensive tackles, but his 84 3/8-inch wingspan is an 82nd-percentile measurement at the position. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team is operating as if offensive tackle Terron Armstead will not be back in 2025 (as he is considering retirement). The Dolphins have offensive line needs beyond Armstead, so the smooth-moving Banks should be high on their radar regardless.
CBS Sports - OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Analysis: It's hard to think Tyler Booker has flown under the radar given his physical presence and his dominating style of play, but expect the Booker Train to pick up steam. He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1.
The 33rd Team - LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Analysis: A majority of Miami's biggest needs on the roster loom at non-premium positions, which gives the team the chance to still draft a great player who can move the needle despite a rough draw here. Miami returned defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for the 2025 season and was successful in their signing of LB Jordyn Brooks — but he needs a running mate. Linebacker play in today's NFL is a high-pressure and conflicting position due to the spacing issues of modern offenses; that has been a big problem for the Dolphins for years. Getting a supersized, explosive linebacker who can pop in coverage but also rush the passer and play on the edge gives the Dolphins that missing second weapon on the second level.