Dolphins Pre-Free Agency Mailbag, Part 1
Part 1 of a pre-free agency Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Mark Lever:
I didn’t see how much we had in cap space; would you by chance know how much that is?
After the contract restructures (pay cuts) for both Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins now are some $28 million under the cap. Every team has to be compliant by the start of the league year Wednesday. The Dolphins have several other avenues to create even more space to be able to sign players via free agency.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, thanks for all the work you do to provide great Dolphins coverage. If Miami goes 9-8, but misses the playoffs, do you think they clean house? I think that's their ceiling.
Hey Jason, I never give an answer to that question without the caveat that it depends what would lead to that record. If there are no significant injuries and the team misses the playoffs, I’d say there would be a good possibility, but not a certainty, that the team would clean house.
From Curt Rosenstein:
In regards to the right of first refusal with restricted free agents, do they just have the ability to match? Any compensation rewarded? Thanks in advance.
Hey Curt, ROFR (right of first refusal) is the lowest category, and therefore cheapest, way to protect against losing a restricted free agent. And, by its name, yes, it’s all the Dolphins would get, the ability to match but get nothing in return if they declined to do so. The Dolphins also could apply a higher tender (and more extensive) to give them the ability to get either a first- or second-round pick as compensation.
From Ed Helinski:
If given the opportunity to change careers and be employed by an NFL club, which one would you prefer and which team would you avoid like the plague?
Hey Ed, wow, that’s an interesting one. Without having studied this, I’d say the Rams or Chargers would be interesting because I happen to like Southern California. In terms of organizations, I’ve always had a lot of respect for the way the Eagles and Ravens do things. As for situations I’d avoid, just based on reputation, I think the Bengals and Cardinals might jump out here.
From Sean Beachem:
Assuming Holland and Poyer aren’t back, who are some safeties the Dolphins might target in free agency? Thanks as always Alain.
Hey Sean, first, I think you’re right in your assumption. Secondly, everything will depend on finances, but I’m a big fan of Talanoa Hufanga (yes, even with his recent injury problems) of the 49ers. I’d also mention Tre’von Moehrig of the Raiders and Andre Cisco of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
From Justin Edwards:
Do you think the Dolphins will make a splash move in this free agent period? And who do you think is the perfect backup QB for Tua? Mariota because of the personal connection or somebody like Mac Jones cause of play style?
Hey Justin, no, I don’t think the Dolphins will make a splash move if by splash move we mean a big-ticket free agent. I’d expect more of a volume approach like last offseason. As for a backup QB, I wouldn’t mind Mariota, but I think Jimmy Garoppolo would be a better option.
From Jay Bert::
Bobby Brown III? That is a DOG.
Hey Jay, I would have no issue whatsoever with the Dolphins signing Brown as a free agent — without overspending, of course. Very good run defender.
From 00johndillon00:
The Dolphins D didn't seem to highlight Holland in a flattering way, so I anticipate they let him walk. The secondary seemed terrible last year with him. What's the plan without him to get more production at the safety spots?
Hey John, did the Dolphins not highlight Holland in a flattering way, or is it possible he’s a good but not great safety? Anyway, I think the plan at safety will be to sign a veteran in free agency, possibly two, and certainly consider the possibility of adding another safety via the draft.
From Joey153:
How much of a cap savings did the restructuring of Chubb's contract bring?
Hey Joey, Chubb agreed to bring his base salary down from $19.4 million to $3.2 million, per overthecap.com, with no other adjustment on his contract, so we’re looking at a cap savings there of $16.2 million.
From John Buser:
Thank you for your continued great articles! Here is how I would rebuild the team this offseason. Restructure Chubb, cut Armstead and Bailey, and trade Cam Smith for ‘26 6th-rounder. Re-sign Lamm, Wynn, Hand, Dodson, Kohou and Campbell. In FA, sign Mac Jones, G Zeitler, DJ Reed, S Hufanga, and Mack Hollins. Trade compensatory 4th rounder for TE Mayer. Trade back in first round to #22 and pick up extra 3rd round pick. Then draft G Zabel in 1st; S Watts in 2nd; RB Skattebo and DT Phillips in 3rd; QB Milroe in 4th; BPA in other picks and Punter in 7th. What would you think of this team?
Hey John, love the thoroughness of your plan. By Campbell, I assume you mean Calais and not Elijah, correct? That one might be tough to pull off because Campbell figures to attract a lot of interest in free agency. From my end, I like most of your moves, but don’t think the Dolphins should trade Cam Smith before giving him another shot to live up to his draft status (considering how cheap he continues to be). Not entirely sure about Mac Jones as the backup quarterback also. But, like I said, it’s overall a solid plan.