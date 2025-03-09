Dolphins Pre-Free Agency Mailbag, Part 2
Part 2 of the pre-free agency Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From JohnnyFrostbite:
What other coaches have a similar offense to McDaniel? Cause that would make most sense for plucking free agents from those teams knowing the offense to some degree? Name 4 players you would take at 13. Thanks. Go Phins
Hey Johnny, the McDaniel offense is a variation of the old Mike Shahahan offense, so look at anybody from the coaching tree. That means Sean McVay with the Rams, Matt LaFleur with the Packers, Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers, Zac Taylor with the Bengals, Kevin O’Connell with the Vikings, and whoever else I might be forgetting at the time. Four players I would take at 13 — and not including unrealistic possibilities — would be DT Kenneth Grant, S Malaki Starks (I’ve come around on this idea), CB Jahdae Barron and G/T Armand Membou.
From Ed Hafner:
Hi Alain, do you think the Fins will look at free agent RBs? If so, any thoughts as to who would be a fit?
Hey Ed, the Dolphins have only two running backs currently under contract for 2025, so they absolutely will look at free agent RBs. I think those would be depth players, though, because it’s pretty clear that Achane and Wright will be the top two next season. So I wouldn’t look at somebody like Najee Harris, for example. Shoot, it wouldn’t even shock me if Jeff Wilson Jr. re-signed if he can’t find a better deal somewhere else.
From Craig M:
Not sure the cap ramifications, but that aside, would trade Tyreek for DK Metcalf? Why or why not?
Hey Craig, finances and cap considerations aside, Tyreek Hill is simply flat out a better wide receiver than Metcalf, and I’m not sure it’s close. That’s of course, with Hill being healthy.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
The combine has recently wrapped up. Which player all-time that was selected by the Miami Dolphins put on the most impressive athletic performance at the combine in your opinion? Same question for all players even those not selected by the Miami Dolphins?
Hey Dana, man, you’re putting my memory to test here. Around the league, the one who always jumps was former Boston College DE Mike Mamula, who wound up being selected seventh overall by the Eagles but never became a great NFL player. Tariq Woolen of the Seahawks also was pretty sick a few years back. Among Dolphins draft picks, nobody jumps out to me right now outside of Chop Robinson last year. Sorry.
From tobias_hendrick:
What is your opinion of the work Brandon Shore does working with the contracts, creating cap by shifting figures in the upcoming years? Would he be a good successor to Chris Grier as GM when he retires?
Hey Tobias, I don’t agree with some of the contracts that have been given out by the Dolphins in recent years, but that’s not necessarily on Shore because his role is make the numbers work and present them to Chris Grier and other decision-makers to sign off on any deal. I don’t know that Shore has had any say in personnel decisions, therefore not sure he’d be a logical fit for a GM.
From Dave Lowe:
With the Dolphins kicking the can down the road with reworks/void years, how important is it that we don't overspend and just sign solid starters (not flashy names with big price tags) and build through the draft?
Hey Dave, that approach always is the best way to achieve sustained success, no matter the cap situation. When you sign a handful of big contracts, you’re always limiting to one degree or another your ability to flush out the roster every year.
From Colin Crabb:
Alain, how far do you think both Grier and McDaniel are willing to mortgage our future with free agency and the draft looming? Thanks in advance.
Hey Colin, it’s always about balance, which is taking the wimpy way out and saying it depends on the player. I don’t think as a general rule that Grier and McDaniel are going to make a move for the present at an unreasonable risk for the future.
From Brooklyn Rob:
How much are your willing to pay Jonathan Allen if you were the Dolphins?
Hey Rob, probably nowhere near as much as he’s going to wind up getting once he hits the market. His base salary was $14 million last year and I’m thinking he’ll match that. I don’t know that the Dolphins could go higher than like $11-12 million given all their other needs.
From Richard Hulme:
Which starter positions need addressing in FA to avoid drafting for need in April?
Hey Richard, I’m not sure that signing a free agent at any position would preclude the need for a draft pick, but I would say the free agent priorities should be a backup QB, safety, defensive tackle and guard.
From Gondolas West:
I read/heard somewhere that other than QB, the TE position was the highest learning curve on the field. Is that true? And, if so, would that sway your opinion on a TE @ 13?
Yeah, I know it’s often said and that’s because tight ends are asked to do more things in the NFL than they usually do in college, but I’m not so sure I’d put it second behind QB. I think the O-line has a higher learning curve and I’m not sure I wouldn’t put safety third. And my opinion about not taking a tight end at 13 is that, unless the prospect is so much better than anybody else at other positions, the Dolphins could use that pick on someone likely to make a much bigger impact as a rookie.
From Jayco:
How difficult is the challenge for the front office to change its identity from a speed-based team to a more physical and stout squad?
Hey Jay, we’re talking about the offense here and the change in identity can’t really happen as long as the main playmakers are undersized speedy guys (Hill, Waddle, Achane). The trick is to be able to bring in that missing element of physicality for when it's needed. But the identity of the offense isn’t changing overnight.