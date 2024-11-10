Dolphins-Rams Week 10 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve their record to 3-6 on the season when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
The Dolphins will be looking to end a five-game losing streak in prime-time games.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are playing consecutive road games and badly need this one, while the Rams are back home after winning at Seattle. The Rams have improved on offense as they've gotten healthier. The defense is growing up. Look for a big day for Matt Stafford.
Prediction: Rams 31, Dolphins 23
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilbert Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Rams
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Rams 27, Dolphins 24
- Chris Bumbaca: Rams 26, Dolphins 23
- Nate Davis: Rams 27, Dolphins 24
- Tyler Dragon: Rams 24, Dolphins 22
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Rams 30, Dolphins 24
- Lorenzo Reyes: Rams 24, Dolphins 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins aren't that same dangerous passing game with Tua Tagovailoa. They are counting a ton on the running and receiving of second-year De'Von Achane to set the tone for the offense. The Rams can keep Tagovailoa compressed with a rising young pass rush and scheme up some tougher coverage looks for him. On the other side, the Rams can pound through Miami with Kyren Williams and burn them everywhere with Cooper Kupp and expanded impact receiving corps for Matthew Stafford.
Prediction: Rams 24, Dolphins 20
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Rams
Kalyn Kahler: Rams
Kimberly Martin: Rams
Eric Moody: Rams
Jason Reid: Rams
Lindsey Thiry: Rams
Seth Wickersham: Rams
Pro Football Talk
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 23, Rams 20
- Chris Simms: Rams 24, Dolphins 21
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Rams 24, Dolphins 22
- Tom Blair: Rams 27, Dolphins 24
- Brooke Cersosimo: Rams 27, Dolphins 23
- Gennaro Filice: Rams 30, Dolphins 27
- Dan Parr: Rams 27, Dolphins 24
The 33rd Team
Analysis: The Miami Dolphins have lost their last two games with Tua Tagovailoa under center, but that’s not his fault. He’s played really well, and the offense is functioning at a much higher level. The Dolphins aren’t quite out of the playoff picture in the AFC, but this is a must-win game on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are right in the thick of things in the NFC West and need a victory to stay competitive with the 49ers, Cardinals, and Seahawks. This should be a high-scoring game, but look for the Dolphins' speed to be too much for the Rams to handle in primetime.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Rams 26
The Athletic
Analysis: Puka Nacua got ejected for throwing a punch, and the Rams still came back to beat the Seahawks last week. The Rams may be feeding off that crazy Sean McVay energy and feel they are on the verge of making some noise after winning three straight. The Dolphins haven’t done anything this season to show they can slow down the likes of Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams. And Matthew Stafford should have time to operate, thanks to an injured Dolphins defensive front. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has held up since coming back from his latest concussion and is letting it rip like always. He ranks fourth in the league in EPA per dropback (0.40) and first in tight window completion percentage (52.6 percent). The Rams are a little soft in the middle defensively, but their young pass rush will give Tagovailoa some problems.
Prediction (against the spread): Rams minus 1 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: If we're going to go by recent Dolphins history, they'll come up short in this game because they just don't rise up against quality competition in prime-time games. But the Dolphins also started fast in each of McDaniel's first two seasons and that didn't happen this year. So just because it's the way it's been doesn't mean it's the way it'll always be. The defense is overdue for a strong performance and the return of Sieler will go a long way toward helping that. But the Dolphins' ability to turn around the season will hinge on the offense having strong performances on a regular basis. The opportunity clearly is there against a Rams defense that's ranked in the bottom third of the NFL against both the run and the pass. The Dolphins came up short in high-scoring games the past two weeks; they reverse that this week.