All Dolphins

Dolphins Re-Sign One of their Impending UFAs

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back a mid-season acquisition

Alain Poupart

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) during OTA workouts at the teams training facility in 2022.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) during OTA workouts at the teams training facility in 2022. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins were very quiet in the first couple of hours of the 2025 NFL free agency negotiating period, and their first move was re-signing one of their impending unrestricted free agent.

The team announced Monday afternoon they had re-signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, who played four games last season after first being signed to the practice squad in late October.

Dickerson played 15 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in those four games.

A 6-5, 298-pound interior defensive lineman, Dickerson is a 29-year-old veteran who entered the NFL in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans and has played 40 regular season games but has yet to make a start.

Dickerson also played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. Dickerson played in two of Kansas City's AFC playoff games during their Super Bowl run in 2023 but was inactive for the Chiefs' victory against the Dolphins in the wild-card round and for their Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dickerson was one of four interior defensive linemen headed for free agency along with Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones.

THE DOLPHINS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

The full list of Dolphins players who entered the week scheduled to become unrestricted free agents:

QB Tyler Huntley

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Braxton Berrios — Houston

WR River Cracraft

WR Dee Eskridge

TE Jack Stoll

T Kendall Lamm

G/T Jackson Carman

G Isaiah Wynn

G Liam Eichenberg

G Robert Jones

DT Calais Campbell

DT Benito Jones

DT Da'Shawn Hand

DT Matt Dickerson — Re-signed with Miami

EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah

EDGE Tyus Bowser

EDGE Cam Brown

LB Tyrel Dodson

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Duke Riley

CB Siran Neal

S Jevon Holland

S Jordan Poyer

S Elijah Campbell

LS Jake McQuaide

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News