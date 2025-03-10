Dolphins Re-Sign One of their Impending UFAs
The Miami Dolphins were very quiet in the first couple of hours of the 2025 NFL free agency negotiating period, and their first move was re-signing one of their impending unrestricted free agent.
The team announced Monday afternoon they had re-signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, who played four games last season after first being signed to the practice squad in late October.
Dickerson played 15 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in those four games.
A 6-5, 298-pound interior defensive lineman, Dickerson is a 29-year-old veteran who entered the NFL in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans and has played 40 regular season games but has yet to make a start.
Dickerson also played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. Dickerson played in two of Kansas City's AFC playoff games during their Super Bowl run in 2023 but was inactive for the Chiefs' victory against the Dolphins in the wild-card round and for their Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dickerson was one of four interior defensive linemen headed for free agency along with Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones.
THE DOLPHINS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
The full list of Dolphins players who entered the week scheduled to become unrestricted free agents:
QB Tyler Huntley
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR Braxton Berrios — Houston
WR River Cracraft
WR Dee Eskridge
TE Jack Stoll
T Kendall Lamm
G/T Jackson Carman
G Isaiah Wynn
G Liam Eichenberg
G Robert Jones
DT Calais Campbell
DT Benito Jones
DT Da'Shawn Hand
DT Matt Dickerson — Re-signed with Miami
EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
EDGE Tyus Bowser
EDGE Cam Brown
LB Tyrel Dodson
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Duke Riley
CB Siran Neal
S Jevon Holland
S Jordan Poyer
S Elijah Campbell
LS Jake McQuaide