Dolphins Receiver Showing He's Recovered From Injury
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tahj Washington is doing his best to make up for lost time.
Washington was drafted by the team in the seventh-round of the 2024 NFL draft, but he sustained an injury before training camp that saw him placed on injured reserve and caused him the entire season.
Turn the clock ahead one full year. Washington is making an impression in training camp, as well as the preseason opener in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The former Memphis and University of Southern California product caught three passes for 53 yards. Perhaps his most impressive play was a 34-yard catch and run on a pass from Zach Wilson. It converted a third-and-long to a first down.
"Just taking advantage of the opportunity. Just putting that skill set on tape and being reactive and playing the game," Washington said after a joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. "It's a blessing. It's definitely, rewarding. I put a lot of work in the dark to get back on the field. Just grateful for the opportunity to go out there and show the work I've been putting in."
McDANIEL IMPRESSED WITH WHAT HE SAW
Washington definitely caught the eye of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was impressed with what he saw of Washington.
"I think I saw some of his teammates really respond to both his practice in the joint setting and really the game," McDaniel said. "I thought it was kind of his introduction to the team, so to speak, and they were juiced. And so what does that mean? He's capable of making plays."
Washington made a lot of plays during his final collegiate season at USC. He was the Trojans' leading receiver, catching 59 passes for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. His quarterback was last season's number-one pick, Caleb Williams of the Bears.
REHABILITATION PROCESS WAS DIFFICULT, BUT FRUITFUL
McDaniels credits Washington for rehabilitating his injury as hard as he did and said his teammates feed off of that.
"That gets your foot in the door in the process Tajh is very focused on being a reliable playmaker that is fully tooled in all phases and is good with or without the ball," McDaniel said. "So, it was exciting. There's nothing better to me than being on the field with a guy that makes a play on the heels of an extended rehab.
"Because all of those days, everybody sees the result. They see the catch, but they don't see the hours upon hours of work that goes into getting back on the field. It's an important moment to have. I was pumped for him. But, like Tajh, I'm ready for the next step, which starts today and every practice after here, to see if he can be a consistent playmaker, like he wants to be."
ROSTER SPOT IS NOT GUARANTEED FOR WASHINGTON
Washington is still competing for a roster spot and knows he is guaranteed nothing. He is fighting for the fifth or sixth receiver spot, should the team keep six receivers.
He said last season was difficult to endure. He is just grateful he made it out to the other side of the rehabilitative process and is finally back on the field with his teammates.
"It was definitely a challenge, but just grateful for it. Just made me more grateful for this now, grateful for this game," Washington said. "Learned a lot about myself and grew a lot as a player and person."
Washington said despite his game footage on Sunday, he and the rest of the receiving corps has a lot of work to clean up before their game is where they want it to be.
"A lot of stuff to clean up. I feel like we left a lot of plays out there that were to be made," Washington said. "Now we just got an opportunity to respond tomorrow, so looking forward to it."