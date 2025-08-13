Poupart's 2025 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0
The Miami Dolphins are now less than a month away from the start of the 2025 regular season, and questions still abound as to what their initial 53-man roster will look.
Injuries continue to shake up the roster projections, with running back Alexander Mattison going on injured reserve Monday as the result of the neck injury he sustained in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, and Ashtyn Davis and Liam Eichenberg remain major question marks.
The Dolphins have some very good position battles for the final spots at several different positions, including wide receiver, edge defender and cornerback.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's third 53-man roster projection of 2025 following that preseason opener:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers (R)
Off: None
Changes from 2.0 version: Same
Analysis: While Ewers struggled against Chicago, we still don't see any scenario where the Dolphins don't keep him on the 53-man roster. Trying to stash him on the practice squad would require he be put on waivers and we're not seeing the Dolphins taking the risk of another team claiming him.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (3)
On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II (R)
Off: Mike Boone, Aaron Shampklin, Alexander Mattison (IR)
Changes from 2.0 version: Alexander Mattison on IR
Analysis: Mattison's injury changed the outlook here because we don't believe the Dolphins will keep four running backs any longer. It'll be up to Boone or Shampklin to convince them otherwise.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington
Off: Tahj Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black, Andrew Armstrong (R), A.J. Henning (R), Theo Wease Jr. (R)
Changes from 2.0 version: Tahj Washington in
Analysis: With one less running back on the 53, that opens up a roster spot somewhere else and we're seeing it being used here because both Eskridge and Tahj Washington have done enough to show they belong.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (5)
On the 53: FB Alec Ingold, Julian Hill, Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner
Off: Hayden Rucci, Chris Myarick
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: We're still not 100 percent convinced the Dolphins will keep four tight ends, and this is the spot they'll look to if they decide to go deeper at a position other than wide receiver.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Jonah Savaiinaea, Larry Borom, Kion Smith, Andrew Meyer
Off: Jackson Carman, Braeden Daniels, Chasen Hines, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos, Jalen McKenzie (R), Josh Priebe, Addison West, Daniel Brunskill, Liam Eichenberg
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: Because of Mike McDaniel's comment from Tuesday that neither Eichenberg nor Meyer are expected back "anytime soon," that creates a dilemma because there's honestly not a sure-fire backup interior offensive lineman outside of them. This is a position where we figure to see a lot of movement once cuts are made around the league.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode
Off: Grayson Murphy, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: We could wind up with six players at this spot because the Dolphins might not want to give up on one of their young prospects, whether it be Kamara or Murphy. We gave Goode a spot on the roster because of his work on special teams.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant (R), Jordan Phillips (R), Matt Dickerson
Off: Zeek Biggers (R), Alex Huntley (R), Ben Stille, Matthew Butler
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: This is another position where the Dolphins could go deeper and keep a sixth, in this case Biggers, and keep one less tight end. If the Dolphins do stay with five, it's going to be an awfully tough call between Biggers and Dickerson.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Willie Gay Jr., Channing Tindall
Off: Dequan Jackson, Eugene Asante (R)
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: This looks pretty solid as a projection, but it's not impossible the Dolphins could go short here if they decide they need to keep a sixth defensive linemen or edge defender.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)
On the 53: Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Jason Marshall Jr., Jack Jones, Mike Hilton, Ethan Bonner
Off: Isaiah Johnson, B.J. Adams (R), Cam Smith, Ethan Robinson (R), Kader Kohou (IR), Artie Burns Jr. (IR),
Changes from 2.0 version: Bonner in; Smith out
Analysis: It's not going to be fun moving on from Smith two years after he was a second-round pick, but he needs a pretty significant comebacker over the next three weeks to secure a roster spot and Bonner really has been coming along of late.
DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)
On the 53: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr. (R)
Off: Patrick McMorris, Jordan Colbert, John Saunders Jr. (R), Ashtyn Davis (IR)
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: Davis will make the 53 if he's healthy, but it still looks more likely than anything that he'll begin the season IR. Saunders remains a long shot to watch.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Off: P Ryan Stonehouse
Changes from 2.0 version: None
Analysis: There continues to be a good battle for the punting job, with Stonehouse having the bigger leg, but Bailey having the advantage in situational punting, along with Sanders having great success with him as a holder on field goals.