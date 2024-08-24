Dolphins Receivers Cannot Stay Healthy
In the first half of the game against Tampa Bay on Friday night, the Miami Dolphins saw two more of their elite wide receiver crew go down with injuries.
To make matters worse, second-year player Erik Ezukanma walked onto the field with his left foot in a walking boot before the game. He would not be available to play Friday night in the final preseason game. Ezukanma had a good game last week against Washington and looked good in practice before the injury. He is now questionable for Week 1 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 8th.
During the first quarter, rookie Malik Washington attempted to catch a pass over the middle and got popped by a host of Buccaneers defenders. Washington would walk off the field on his accord. He would also return to the lineup in the next series. He would ramble 40 yards with an end-around from quarterback Mike White.
Next, Anthony Schwartz caught a ball in the flat from Skylar Thompson. Schwartz was tackled and stayed on the ground. He was in so much pain he could not get up and walk off of the field on his own. He had to lean on two training staff members to help him get to the medical tent on the sideline.
Late in the second quarter, defensive tackle Brandon Pili suffered an apparent leg injury and struggled to walk off the field.
Last week, Miami lost receiver River Cracraft to an upper-body injury in the win over Washington. Willie Snead IV also sustained an injury in that game and was lost for the season when he was placed on injured reserve. Braylon Sanders was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list when he suffered a lower extremity injury against the Commanders.
Miami's top three wide receivers have been held out of the preseason contents due to existing injuries sustained in practice. Miami has been without Odell Beckham, Jr., Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill.
Hill was wearing a brace on his hand earlier this week to protect his thumb, which was injured in camp.