Dolphins Release an Offensive Lineman
The Miami Dolphins offensive line continues to be under a lot of scrutiny, but the team feels comfortable with who and what they have up front — so much so that they released one of those offensive linemen off their 53-man roster Wednesday.
GM Chris Grier said during his annual post-cut media session that the Dolphins had released veteran Jack Driscoll to make room on the roster for wide receiver Grant DuBose, who was claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
Driscoll signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and was expected to provide depth at either center or guard.
He had what seemed like a solid training camp and preseason performance until the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he really struggled, the lowlight coming up in a viral media when Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea pushed him backward on a third-and-1 run that ended with a 4-yard loss for Jeff Wilson Jr.
Grier said the team liked what they saw from Driscoll, but it came down to numbers.
With the release of Driscoll, the Dolphins are down to nine offensive linemen on the active roster: Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Patrick Paul, Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Aaron Brewer, Kendall Lamm and Andrew Meyer.