All Dolphins

Dolphins Release an Offensive Lineman

The move was made to make room for new wide receiver Grant DuBose

Alain Poupart

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) during warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) during warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins offensive line continues to be under a lot of scrutiny, but the team feels comfortable with who and what they have up front — so much so that they released one of those offensive linemen off their 53-man roster Wednesday.

GM Chris Grier said during his annual post-cut media session that the Dolphins had released veteran Jack Driscoll to make room on the roster for wide receiver Grant DuBose, who was claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

Driscoll signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and was expected to provide depth at either center or guard.

He had what seemed like a solid training camp and preseason performance until the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he really struggled, the lowlight coming up in a viral media when Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea pushed him backward on a third-and-1 run that ended with a 4-yard loss for Jeff Wilson Jr.

Grier said the team liked what they saw from Driscoll, but it came down to numbers.

With the release of Driscoll, the Dolphins are down to nine offensive linemen on the active roster: Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Patrick Paul, Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Aaron Brewer, Kendall Lamm and Andrew Meyer.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News