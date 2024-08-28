All Dolphins

Dolphins Claim Young Wide Receiver Off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins added some much-needed depth at the position

Alain Poupart

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose (86) runs with the ball during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium during the 2023 preseason.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose (86) runs with the ball during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium during the 2023 preseason. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins were awarded one player off waivers Wednesday, and it came at the suddenly very thin wide receiver position.

The Dolphins were awarded Grant DuBose, a first-year wide receiver who was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Along with provided needed depth, DuBose also brings good size (6-2, 210) at a position that was lacking in that department with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios and Malik Washington the four players on the 53 before this move.

On the flip side, the Dolphins did not have any of the players they waived Tuesday, claimed by another team.

THE BOOK ON GRANT DuBOSE

DuBose bounced on and off the Packers practice squad last year as a rookie seventh-round pick out of Charlotte, in large part because an offseason back injury forced him to play catch-up from the start.

In the Packers' 2024 preseason opener, DuBose had five catches for 63 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

In his two seasons at Charlotte, DuBose had 64 and 62 catches and a combined 15 touchdown receptions.

DuBose isn't particularly fast, but the scouting report out of Green Bay is he's a good athlete and a willing blocker, which is something Mike McDaniel values in his wide receivers and one reason he's a fan of River Cracraft. Publisher Bill Huber of sister site Green Bay Packers On SI said DuBose is a quality prospect who easily was good enough to have made the Packers' 53-man roster but was a victim of the team's great depth at wide receiver.

The Dolphins will have to make a corresponding move to make room for DuBose on the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins were down to four wide receivers after Cracraft was placed on the IR/designated to return list, Odell Beckham Jr. was placed on the Reserve/PUP list and Erik Ezukanma was waived.

