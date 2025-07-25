Dolphins Release Teaser Trailer for New Uniforms
The Miami Dolphins finally released a teaser for their Nike Rivarly uniforms on Friday. The jerseys will be fully revealed on Aug. 28.
The Dolphins will debut their alternate uniforms against the New York Jets during their Monday night matchup on Sept. 29. Other teams around the NFL have also released teaser trailers for their uniform reveals, and the Jets’ trailer noted that they’ll be wearing their new jerseys against the Dolphins on Dec. 7.
Miami released two trailers, and one showed an alternate logo that could give us a hint at what the new uniforms will look like. The new logo features darker colors and replaces the white in the center of the Dolphins’ logo with teal.
The rivalry uniforms are meant to “drive fan engagement by celebrating storied traditions and uniting communities with unique and elevated product designs,” according to the NFL’s official release announcing the uniforms.
The jersey design is also intended to be rooted in the community and city that each team represents. In concept, this is similar to the NBA’s City Edition jerseys and the MLB’s City Connect jerseys.
However, not every team will get a rivalry uniform this season. The rollout is starting with the AFC East and NFC West this season, before teams from the AFC South and NFC North debut their Rivalries uniforms in 2026. This will be followed by NFC East and AFC West teams in 2027, and teams from the AFC North and NFC South in 2028.
The rivalry uniform will be included in each team’s uniform lineup for three years after its introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Yes, that means these won’t replace the Dolphins’ popular throwback uniforms.
Speaking of alternate jerseys, the Cleveland Browns revealed their all-brown "Alpha Dawg" uniforms will be worn against the Dolphins on Oct. 7.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage