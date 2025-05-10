Dolphins Rookie Minicamp Mailbag, Part 1
Part 1 of a rookie minicamp Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Craig M:
Who are you looking at to really show something that you might not have been expecting to see it from, at rookie minicamp?
From NYCFinFan4Life:
As usual appreciate you. Have to catch up on your pod, especially the star-studded 500th. Heading into minicamp, which late-round pick or UDFA do you expect to surprise in camp. Which battles are you looking forward to the most and are you rooting for the Maple Leafs in the Cup?
Here’s what Dolphins fans need to know about the rookie minicamp. The media viewing was limited to the first 20 minutes of practice Friday, which consisted of four periods, one of which was stretching. So that leaves little time to observe a whole lot. In that limited time, I was just looking for anything that stood out, good or bad, from any of the rookies on hand. I can’t say there was anything noticeable (that I wouldn’t expect) from the top two picks, Quinn Ewers threw mostly short passes that didn’t give him a chance to show off his fastball. All the rookies looked to be either in good or acceptable shape, so nothing there as well. The one player who stood out was rookie free agent WR Theo Wease Jr. for how he went up and high-pointed the ball on two 7-on-7 passes. As for the Toronto Maple Leafs, I know you’re asking that because I was born in Canada, but my first rooting interest is the Florida Panthers, who I covered for some 20 years as a side gig.
From Mark Lever:
What game are you most looking for to seeing with the schedule release?
Hey Mark, full confession: I’m a schedule release nerd (or whatever term you want to use). The game I’m most intrigued about, as usual, is the one at Buffalo because the Bills remain the biggest obstacle. But I’m also curious to see when the Dolphins will face the Bengals and Chargers, and of course the Spain opponent, though rumors and reports indicate that’s a done deal with Washington the opponent in Week 11.
From The_Finsider:
Which day 3 pick do you think will get the most play time this year? You’re the goat!
First off, huge thanks! I’m used to getting call many things, but goat is a first and I am deeply appreciative. And it’s a great question you ask (and I’m not saying that just because of the compliment you just paid me). Hmm, I’ll start with the obvious that injuries will play a big role in that, but if I had to guess right now, I’d be inclined to say Jason Marshall Jr. because there should be opportunities for young cornerbacks to get playing time. The safer bet, though, would be Jordan Phillips.
From Dave Campbell:
Congrats again for number 500 on the Podcast. Had another question in mind, but it surfaced again all this BS with Hill (ty) REEK(s). Badum tiss. When has the organization had enough !? Talented player but as the old cliché goes, no I in Team. Does it get to the point of suspension for conduct detrimental to team? If, as Omar stated on the Collective, there's a beef between him & Tua, does human nature take over & he ignores him as 1st Read come game time ? Sorry for just speculative questions. Different age but Coach Shula would have traded/cut him faster than Tim McKyer back in the day.
Hey Dave, thanks for the shout-out on the 500th episode of the All Dolphins Podcast last week. These are all legit questions you ask and it’s a great reference with McKyer, who was a great cornerback but annoyed Shula enough that he traded him away one year after bringing him in a different trade. But, as you mentioned, it’s a different time and there’s now a salary cap that plays a role in everything. As Jimmy Johnson once suggested, it’s a fact of life that coaches/organizations will tolerate more from a star player than a bottom-of-the-roster guy, and again the cap plays a role in that. As for suspending a player for conduct detrimental to the team, off-the-field personal issues wouldn’t factor into that, and any move toward a suspension would have to go through the NFLPA. And ultimately everything will be measured with this: Are the Dolphins better with (for what he brings on the field) or without (drama, distractions) Tyreek. And if the answer becomes B, is it bad enough to warrant the cap ramifications?
From Ricardo Cardona 2:
Would any team take Tyreek & Ramsey as a package deal? I know Kittle just re-signed but hypothetically, could a scenario like that have worked?
Hey Ricardo, that’s an awful lot of salary and potential drama (with Ramsey, he also reportedly had clashes with Jacksonville Jaguars management) for any team to take on. Let’s just say that highly unlikely might not be strong enough.
From Jackson Long:
Should the Dolphins extend Jaelen Phillips's contract now?
Hey Jackson, I wrote about this a while back and my feelings haven't really changed. I just don’t see how you can without having some assurance he can be back to the player he was before the Achilles injury in November 2023 and then the torn ACL in September 2024. Phillips is a hard worker and I wouldn’t bet against him making a full recovery and being back to his early form, but there are no assurances. And that’s understanding that an extension for Phillips would significantly lower his 2025 cap number of $13 million, which is what he’s scheduled to get on his fifth-year option. Having said all that, I definitely could see an extension at some point after the Dolphins have been able to eyeball Phillips for a while to the point where they’re comfortable investing future dollars on him.
From Jayco:
If Ross decides to sell the franchise, does he have a potential buyer in place?
Hey Jay, as reported in the Sports Business Journal a while back, Ross has changed his succession plan to leave the franchise in the hands of his daughter, Jennifer Ross. The plan previously called for Vice Chairman Bruce Beal to succeed him as owner.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, I don't think it's going to happen but if Hill is traded or can't play because of his wrist operation, who do you think would take his place (Malik Washington)?
Hey Jorge, like you, I’m not seeing that scenario, but going along with the hypothetical, yeah, I think it would mean an increased role for Washington and increased opportunities for some of younger receivers on the roster. But not sure about “taking his place” because there are few wide receivers in the NFL who can do what Hill does when he’s healthy.