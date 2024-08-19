Poyer Ready to Ramp Up his Prep
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praised safety Jordan Poyer on Monday, describing him as a warrior.
"I think the locker room shares my affinity for Jordan Poyer. You talk about a pro's pro that's really added a ton of value on and off the field for our team already," McDaniel said. "He's a warrior, and I think he'll exhibit some of that this week because he'll be back on the field, probably sooner than most would. He'll get some action in both practices upcoming and then we'll take it from there."
Despite battling a thumb injury, Poyer is resilient. He's not letting the fracture, sustained early in training camp, keep him off the field. He is determined — and hopeful — to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Poyer undoubtedly is excited to get back on the field, saying it's time. It's obvious he's thrilled to put the pads back on and is eager for practice Tuesday.
"Getting to start practicing again tomorrow, I'm excited for this week of joint practice against Tampa Bay. I'm super excited for where this team is headed. It's been to fun to kind of take a step back and really watch and see how this team works," Poyer said Monday. "It's been fun to watch them, I'm excited to get back out there and play."
Poyer described how difficult it was to sit on the sidelines as his teammates battled.
"I fractured the bottom of my thumb in one on ones probably like the fifth or sixth practice. I've just been out a couple of weeks," Poyer said." It's been tough to sit back and kind of watch, but at the same time it's given me a lot of perspective, given me a lot of excitement coming into the season," Poyer said.
He signed with the team during free agency this spring, trading his Buffalo Bills uniform for the Dolphins' aqua and orange.
Poyer said he is in some pain, but he has a high tolerance. Barring any setbacks, his injured thumb will not sideline him any longer.
"I'll be straight, I've dealt with a lot of pain in my past injuries before. I had a lacerated kidney. I had a couple of knee issues, but I'll be straight," Poyer said." I'm excited to get back out there and playing again."
He knows he will practice this week and participate in the joint practice with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. However, he is not sure he will play in the game.
"I'm not sure. I'll leave that up to [Head Coach] Mike [McDaniel]. If they gave me the green light, I'm going to go out there and play," Poyer said. "If not, I'm going to support my teammates. Either way, I'm excited to play football again."