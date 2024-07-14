Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jordan Poyer
The Miami Dolphins added veteran leadership at a position of need this offseason in former Buffalo Bill’s safety Jordan Poyer.
Poyer was initially a seventh-round draft pick (218th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. Waived a few weeks into his rookie season, Poyer was picked up by the Cleveland Browns where he played four seasons as a depth safety.
In 2017, Poyer signed with the Bills as a free agent, and immediately became a starter and integral part of their defense. In 2021 he was an All-Pro and followed that year up with a Pro-Bowl nod in 2022.
On his career, he has 806 tackles, 24 interceptions, 54 passes defended and 37 tackles for loss. Already entering Miami showing leadership qualities, Poyer will be a mentor to younger defensive backs, and a viable piece to a new defensive coordinator’s puzzle.
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 191 lbs.
- Exp.: 12 Years
- School: Oregon State
- How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 (Buffalo)
2023 In Review
Poyer had a bit of a regression in 2023 from his previous two decorated seasons. Starting in 16 games, making 100 total tackles, last season was his only in Buffalo without a single interception.
He recorded four passes defended and a sack along with two tackles for loss. Poyer was on the field for 987 defensive snaps and 60 on special teams. He played 100% of the defensive snaps in both postseason games for the Bills.
Contract/Cap Info
Poyer and the Dolphins agreed to one-year, $2million contract, which includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $1 million being guaranteed.
Poyer’s base salary in 2024 will be $1.25 million with a signing bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1.98 million and a dead cap value of $1 million (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
The Dolphins lost Brandon Jones to free agency last season, so Poyer will slide in presumably in tandem with Jevon Holland at safety. New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver should bring a completely new scheme and concept for Miami opposed to last season with Vic Fangio. This means potential versatility with several defensive backs in multiple areas of the field as well as different safety usage in general.
Weaver is known for deploying a 3-3-5 defensive look in his repertoire, requiring a trio of safeties on the field. Poyer should see plenty of action in his 12th NFL season. He and Holland will have company in the room with veteran Elijah Campbell along with free agent signee, Marcus Maye.
Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham could even be used at safety here and there, making the overall defensive backfield a potential dream for Weaver. Rookie safeties in camp will be seventh-round draft pick Patrick McMorris and undrafted free agents Mark Perry and Jordan Colbert.
Poyer, a former captain for Buffalo, could be a candidate to assume that type of role in Miami. The Dolphins lost a pair of 2023 captains on the defensive side of the ball this offseason in defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and cornerback Xavien Howard.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jaelan Phillips
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Nik Needham
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Siran Neal
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Raheem Mostert
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Austin Jackson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Benito Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Robert Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kader Kohou
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Kendall Lamm