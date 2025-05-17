Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Chubb, Phillips, Eichenberg, and More
Part 2 of a schedule release weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From nolefan954:
Why do the Dolphins feel they got tougher because of the draft picks? They expect rookies to push around grown men?
This is pretty simple. They drafted by guys with their first three picks — Kenneth Grant, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jordan Phillips. Even Ollie Gordon II is a bigger running back and brings a physical dimension to the offense. Players like this absolutely can make the Dolphins a physical even if it’s still not the identity of the team.
From rsliii:
What are the actual odds Cam Smith performs? Why do our early-round picks take forever to develop, if at all?
I’d put go with 50-50 as percentage that Smith can start living up to his draft status, but we’ll have a lot better idea when training camp starts in late July. Your second question is a tad off base because De’Von Achane made an immediate impact and Chop Robinson was an All-Rookie selection last year. So I’m not going with a blanket statement here.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, who do you think will become the second RB behind Achane, and why?
Hey Jorge, Jaylen Wright is the one who’s going to get the first shot (and maybe even the second) considering the Dolphins drafted him last year, but he’s got to show some improvement because there were some raw spots in his game during his rookie season. Having said that, the opportunity is there for Ollie Gordon II to win that job if he shines at training camp.
From Common Reader:
Grier has not been desperate this off-season: modest Ks for younger FAs, with G Daniels the biggest acquisition, fortifying the trenches in the draft. This is long-term team building. I like it, but what gives? Ross must have given him assurances behind the scenes, no?
Or maybe Grier feels confident he’ll be back in 2026, assurances from Stephen Ross or not. But it’s also a more responsible approach that Grier took, so props for that. And you didn’t even mention the trade of the fourth-round pick for a 2026 third-round pick.
From Michael LaVigne:
Any insight/rumor on what the offer to Rasul Douglas may have been?
Hey Michael, there have been no reports regarding the kind of offer the Dolphins might have made, but it’s noteworthy that he also visited the Seattle Seahawks last week without reaching an agreement. Given his age and the way the Dolphins operated in the offseason, I’d be surprised if they offered Douglas big money. It’s also possible they just set the stage for a deal to be consummated in June after Jalen Ramsey is traded and his cap number goes down.
From SAC:
I have one that nobody has been able to answer: Who designed the new logo in 2013?
This is the closest I can come to answering it and it comes directly from the Dolphins media guide: “The logo was developed during a creative process spanning more than a year and a half and incorporated input from ownership, members of the organization, former players and the franchise’s loyal fans.”
From Leonard Pappas Jr.:
What strides do you think Zach Wilson makes under McDaniel, and do he and Ewers showing out in practices/preseason put pressure on Tua to stay healthy this year?
Hey Leonard, the strides that Wilson needs to make from his time with the Jets involves pocket presence and quicker decision-making mainly and, sure, McDaniel can help in that department, though we won’t have an answer as to his progress until he has to appear in a real game. And I’m not sure I get the concept of pressure on Tua to stay healthy. I mean, could it have been any more obvious he needed to stay healthy than last year when it was so obvious the backup quarterbacks weren’t up to par, and yet he still put himself in jeopardy with not only his scramble at Houston but before by lowering his head to make a low tackle against the Rams after an interception. Tua should know by now he needs to minimize his risk, but sometimes he gets caught up in the game and becomes a bit reckless. He’ll be told again, I’m sure, a thousand times before the start of the season but then he has to reach accordingly during the games.
From NYCFinFan4Life:
As always appreciate you taking time for numbskulls like me lol. Looking at schedule (obviously no crystal ball), what games concern you the most aside from the obvious Buffalo. What do you think of 5 PTGs, and what are chance Ewers sees the field in the regular season?
Dear numbskull … sorry, that made me laugh. The Baltimore game is the one that would jump out to me because the Ravens always are very good. I would have put Washington because it’s a neutral-site game, but who knows whether the Commanders were a flash in the pan and will take a step back. I was shocked the Dolphins got five prime-time games. No other word but shocked, given where the team stands now. Lastly, I would be very surprised (but not shocked) if Quinn Ewers ended up playing in the regular season. Then again, it’s not like the Dolphins haven’t had injury problems with their backups in recent years.
From Charles Boyd:
Alain, great job as always and thanks for doing this. Why do you think that people can’t see the value of a versatile team player like Liam Eichenberg? He’s done everything the team has asked him to do without complaining about its potential negative impact on his own career.
Hey Charles, I get it and I don’t get it. That’s the way fans are in 2025, always looking for somebody to blame, and Eichenberg is an easy target. For one, there have been a few highlights on social media where he wound up beaten and on the ground. Then there’s the fact the Dolphins traded up to get him in the second round of the 2021 draft and Eichenberg failing to deliver. Bottom line is it's fair to call him a below-average starter, but as someone who has played every position on the offensive line and has 52 career starts, he’s an above-average backup.
From Colin Crabb:
Great to see your part of the collective. With Chubb and Phillips coming back do, you think Phillips should be eased back into the games? Also, what sort of sack totals do you expect from both. Thanks in advance and keep up the great work.
Hey Colin, thanks for mentioning the Dolphins Collective Podcast. Yes, I do think the Dolphins are going to be very careful with Phillips, not only because of Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson but also because it’s two major injuries Phillips has to overcome. Health permitting, I’d predict somewhere around 8-9 sacks for both Chubb and Phillips.
From TheFinsider:
With the schedule now out, what is the most interesting game on the schedule next season. Love your work, man.
Thanks partner. There are a lot of interesting games on the schedule for me, but I’m going to go with a not so obvious here and say the home opener against the New England Patriots. I’m just very curious as to what the Patriots will look like under Mike Vrabel and in Drake Maye’s second year.